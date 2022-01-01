On the double: Another work by Botticelli comes to the market 

One of the last great paintings by the Renaissance artist will highlight Sotheby’s annual Masters Week series in New York 
Sandro Botticelli's 'The Man of Sorrows' at Sotheby's.

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

A link between Botticelli and the buses, unknown to art history, has emerged on the art market. 

You wait forever and then two come along.

One of the last great masterpieces by the Renaissance master will highlight Sotheby’s annual Masters Week sale series in New York later this month. 

The Man of Sorrows is estimated to make in excess of $40 million (€35.4 million).

It is a late period work from a time when the artist was greatly influenced by the fanatical hellfire Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola.

Sandro Botticelli's 'Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Roundel'.
Sandro Botticelli's 'Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Roundel'.

The most distinctive features are the frontal presentation of the stunningly modern human portrayal of the resurrected Christ and a halo of angels holding the instruments of the Passion.

Works by Botticelli are exceedingly rare. In January 2021 Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Portrait of a Young Man Holding a Roundel for $92.2 million (€81.78 million). It was the most valuable Old Master painting ever sold at auction.

Unfortunately, on this occasion, a free pass is out of the question.

