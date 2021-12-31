Revealed: The home interior colour trends for the new year 

She says, “There’s not a one colour fits all, so trust your own instincts and response. I could never say a colour is on the way out as we all have a different emotional response to a colour and once it’s used in the right proportion and supports the room’s function, there is no place for it to be passé.”
“Our décor schemes are becoming braver and more sophisticated and our love of the dark colours in our sitting rooms shows no sign of abating,” she adds. “Clients are looking for new alternative tones to bring a rich decadence to their homes and deep plums are a wonderful colour to support this. The richness of this shade provides a chance to pair our neutral key furniture items with some beautiful new accent colours such as pale pinks, gold and creams.”
If there’s a paint company that goes its own way regardless of what’s in fashion, it’s Farrow & Ball whose colour curator Joa Studholme predicts the revival of simple, familiar colours in clever combinations.
While the company’s signature flat tones typically evoke a retro feel, neutrals are warm and modern and their application offers novel style, so think strong colour on internal doors in a move away from white or plain wood, and tackling wall and floor treatments with a twist.
