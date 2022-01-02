Wish List: All the coolest colours, couches and Irish products 

VERY PERI

It's 2022, lovely readers, and Pantone has declared the Colour of the Year to be Very Peri, above — which is also a brand-new Pantone colour and the first time in 22 years that Pantone has fused together two existing colours. Hovia has cleverly paired the past four Pantone COYs with a matching wallpaper. Very Peri is apparently inspired by the virtual world, with Pantone noting influences such as the digital art community, the metaverse, and online gaming. See more wallpaper inspo at www.hovia.com.

BLUE SKIES AHEAD

Keeping on the theme of colours of the year, Dulux has picked Blue Skies, and this ARC vanity unit in Morning Sky Blue from SONAS Bathrooms gives a nod to that relaxing tone. The two-drawer piece is €895 accompanied with the Alex 800mm round LED backlight mirror for €495. For more see www.sonasbathrooms.com.

POM POM POWER

If you're trying to wean yourself off Christmas decor, try this rather gorgeous rainbow wreath, perfect for all year round. It's €90 from Irish homemade craft company, www.honeysucklecrafts.com.

SOCKING IT

A few years ago, Society Socks came up with a pretty simple idea: fun socks with a social cause. They learned that socks are the most needed, but least donated items at homeless shelters. Now they donate a pair for each pair they sell. You can find out more about the subscription at www.mysocietysocks.com.

HEART AND HOME

Eithne Hehir of Ballyhoura Ceramics handmakes these beautiful ceramic hearts in Limerick, using the traditional handcrafted method of throwing on the wheel. The glazes are made in the studio with the inside of each piece glazed, while the outside of the surface is unglazed. These hearts are €10 each, see www.ballyhouraceramics.weebly.com for more details.

FRAGRANT AND FAB

I love this idea of 'The House Warming Box'. It's from Croia Ireland, an online store where you can find high-quality, Irish products that are made with love. This gift box is filled with decorative and distinctive Irish products that will make any home feel fragrant and fabulous. It's €50 from www.croiaireland.com

SWOONSOME SOFAS

Check out this Swoon lobby four-seater sofa in forest green velvet, swoon by name, swoon by nature. It's €1,559, available exclusively at DFS. If you're looking for glamour and grandeur this new year, this silhouette with a bold scalloped backrest with dramatic high-rise armrests just might be for you www.dfs.ie