Festive tree decoration and tablescaping tricks from a pro 

Planning for the festive season starts earlier than usual for event organiser Annie Dunne.

So, you might be excused for imagining she would rather pretend it’s just not happening when Christmas week actually rolls around — but not so fast.

“For me, Christmas planning can start as early as February or March, between producing events, and my online shop,” says Annie.

“I love Christmas. I especially love the build-up to it with all the festive traditions and cheesy Christmas movies. It’s a great time to catch up with family and friends and everyone is always in a good mood.”

Annie has a strong background in event management and design.

Event organiser Annie Dunne at home.

Following stints at leading London event production agencies, she returned to Ireland in February 2020 and founded AD Event Design, a business designing dinner parties and small functions.

“After having lived in London for a number of years working in events, I decided to move home to launch my own events company. Sadly, the pandemic hit at the exact same time and we went into lockdown,” she says.

“It’s been a particularly challenging time for the hospitality industry but I have also found it to be quite a creative time. With a lack of events and only a handful of weddings, I opened an online tabletop shop which has been both rewarding and very interesting.

“I love working directly with artisans and manufacturers, creating pieces that elevate the everyday and bring people together around the table.”

And the faces around Annie’s own table this Yule will be those of her nearest and dearest. “I will just be spending Christmas with my family and I honestly can’t wait to switch off and enjoy some quiet time,” she says.

Now based between Meath and Dublin, Annie just adores decorating her own space.

“Right now, I am living in the country, which is bliss. It’s such a treat to receive a warm welcome every morning from the dogs,” she says.

“We have three dogs but sadly not one of them would sit still whilst I tried to balance a Christmas hat on their head!”

As for Annie herself, she likes to sparkle, no matter what month it is.

“I don’t keep festive elements in my home throughout the year but I am a big fan of sparkly socks which I like to wear every day of the week,” she says.

The festive decorating season has extended in pandemic times, she agrees.

“I think everyone was keen to start Christmas earlier this year. Usually, I would have said October, for instance, was way too early for decorations, but it’s been such a miserable and challenging time with Covid I think it’s important to do what makes you happy.”

Annie's favourite festive task is decorating her tree.

TREE TIPS

Annie’s own Christmas tree has a lush, traditional look.

“My favourite job is decorating the tree, we have lots of old decorations that have been collected over the years and each one evokes memories,” she says.

Does she have any how-to tips for us on primping our own pines, real or fake?

One of the best tricks I’ve learnt when decorating the Christmas tree is to hang the lights vertically instead of wrapping them around the tree. It really makes them stand out as they don’t get lost between the branches

“Over the last few years we have been buying our tree from Pines & Co and I can’t recommend them enough — not only do they deliver your tree but they also collect it after Christmas which is hugely convenient.”

TABLESCAPING IDEAS

Tablescaping has come into its own as an art form in the past two years. Come December 25, will Annie be deploying her professional flair prior to the sounding of the dinner gong?

And, crucially, does she have any Christmas crumbs of wisdom to dispense to us?

“I always spend Christmas Day at home with my family,” she says.

Annie's tablescape is 'all about layering'.

“After that, it’s all about layering. I like to add in lots of candles of varying heights and flowers are a must.

“I’m such a big fan of Christmas crackers that I have started selling my own with items you will actually use — they are such a fun addition to the table and a great icebreaker!”

But Annie is definitely not a fan of allowing the crackers, tinsel and other appealing accoutrements to outstay their traditional welcome.

“I am incredibly superstitious so I like to have all the decorations down by January 6 but I’m a big believer in repurposing and also using as many natural materials as possible when decorating,” she says.

January will also see Annie packing her suitcase for Italy where she looks forward to working with new suppliers and wedding venues.

“Hopefully the new year will bring some sort of normality and we will see the return of more events and parties!” she says.