Festive tree decoration and tablescaping tricks from a pro 

Planning for the festive season starts earlier than usual for event organiser Annie Dunne.
Annie has a strong background in event management and design.
“It’s been a particularly challenging time for the hospitality industry but I have also found it to be quite a creative time. With a lack of events and only a handful of weddings, I opened an online tabletop shop which has been both rewarding and very interesting.
Annie’s own Christmas tree has a lush, traditional look.
Tablescaping has come into its own as an art form in the past two years. Come December 25, will Annie be deploying her professional flair prior to the sounding of the dinner gong?
- www.adeventdesign.com and Instagram: @ad_event_design