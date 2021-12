A hammer price of €160,000 for a small oil by Jack B Yeats at the James Adam sale in Dublin last week is testament to the health of the Irish art market as 2021 draws to a close.

Through the Streets to the Hills measures just 9in by 14in and easily sailed past the top estimate of €150,000.

Bogland Connemara by Paul Henry made €100,000 and an Aubusson tapestry by Louis le Brocquy made €80,000 at hammer.

A Western Lake and Mountain Landscape by Henry made €75,000 and Composition by Evie Hone sold for €46,000.

This Aubusson tapestry by Louis le Brocquy commissioned for Setanta House made €80,000 at hammer.

A Cubist Landscape by Mary Swanzy made €38,000 and Looking Westward by Dan O’Neill made €40,000.

At least €12m worth of Irish art changed hands in the winter selling season at Sotheby’s, de Veres, Bonhams, Whyte’s, Morgan O’Driscoll and Adam’s.

The market is rock solid, rather than frenzied in the way it was before the 2008 crash. At Adam’s, three works by Colin Middleton made hammer prices respectively of €29,000, €25,000 and €23,000.

'Home to Cuas' by Liam O'Neill made €14,000 at hammer at Morgan O'Driscoll.

A Bahamas painting by Tony O’Malley made €22,000 and Bird in Blue by Breon O’Casey made €20,000 over a top estimate of €12,000.

Art by Basil Blackshaw, William Leech, George Campbell, Donald Teskey, Edwin Hayes, Edward McGuire, F E McWilliam and John Shinnors all sold well at James Adam last week.

Little Blue Piece, an etched, stained and blown cut-glass work by theCork-based Maud Cotter made a hammer price of €2,400 over a top estimate of €1,600.

This 16th-century oil on panel of 'The Baptism of Christ'.

An Italian Mannerist painting of The Baptism of Christ, once in the collection of Cork Lord Mayor Augustine Roche, sold for a hammer price of €1,300 at Sheppards sale of contents from Seafield House, Donabate, Dublin last week.

A pair of Louis XVI gilt console tables made €14,000 at hammer and a large Irish brass bound peat bucket made €3,400.

Home to Cuas by the Dingle-based artist Liam O’Neill made a hammer price of €14,000 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s off the wall art auction last week. It is a colourful treatment of four men in a currach returning from a fishing trip.

Cuas is located near Brandon Creek, reputed to be the starting point for St Brendan to set sail across the Atlantic in the sixth century.