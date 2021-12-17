Interiors: Ideas for last-minute gifts they won't want to return 

For the last time this year I’m recommending Christmas gifts for the home to anyone who has left their shopping until Christmas week.
I’m nostalgic for the electric blanket since they made a comeback. Maybe it’s the times we’re living in that extra comfort and warmth is reassuring.
I love a good cook book, especially one steering clear of frothy île flottante in spun sugar cages, and the sticky aftermath on kitchen surfaces.
Three yummy options I’d love Santa baby to slip under the tree for me are In Minutes (€20) by Corkonian Clodagh McKenna, whose star is rising with an Instagram following of 200k and major television appearances.
If something performs more than one task I’m sold, so a fireside stool by Studio Harris (from €360) from new Cork business Origineire, hits the mark.
Did you know that scenting your wedding is a thing? Apparently, you commission a perfumier to design a fragrance that is diffused at your wedding venue so you and your guests will always associate it with the day. Same goes for scenting the home, if you have several grand down the back of the sofa.
However, if like me you’re buying off the shelf, happily there are delectable scented candles and diffusers around in an ever-developing market. Seasonally appropriate is cedar, clove and amber, a combination offered by Irish luxury candle maker Rathbornes, which has been in business since 1488.