Garden Q&A: How should I remove moss from my lawn?

QUESTION

I would like to know the best way to remove moss from my lawn and would it be costly if I were to use sprays?

ANSWER

Well, it may be a new year but once again we are faced with the perennial issue of moss in the lawn.

To deal with this, first, we need to understand what causes the moss.

We live in a warm and damp climate in which moss thrives.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Moss can’t colonise soil that is regularly cultivated and turned over.

Obviously, this isn’t the case with soil beneath the grass.

We can’t do anything about our climate but we can try and lessen moss growth in the lawn by changing the pH of the soil.

Moss likes acidic soil and many moss-killing products contain sulphate of iron which will kill the moss but lower the pH of the soil, nearly ensuring that moss will be back.

Scarifying the lawn, which involves using a tool similar to a strong rake, scratches just beneath the soil surface, will remove most of the moss and then try and ensure that the soil pH is maintained at above seven, slightly alkaline so that the grass will thrive but moss won’t have a chance to establish.