Home interiors trends inspired by dramas like 'Bridgerton'

With Bridgerton (Netflix) steaming up OLED screens across the nation in a second season, a new fashion trend has appeared in discreet teaspoonfuls on polite society catwalks. Dubbed Regency-core, it tips a silk hat to gentile society of the early 19th century (specifically 1811-1821), not that anyone pays any attention to dates.
The time was delivered with searing clarity, bold realism, and social satire by contemporary author Jane Austen (1775-1817).
Pert heroines struggle weakly with mannish bullies and dastardly plot interference, before keeling over to unlikely 20th century-sensitive suitors with resolutely modern values, oodles of dosh, and 30 miles of road frontage.
It’s a fabulous fantasy and of course has been preserved for centuries, behind red ropes in some of the great houses of Ireland and Britain. The sets of Bridgerton are a character in themselves.
Within those rooms are other lovely pieces in delicate, waxed timber with 18th-century lines that could sit in the most modern room today with confidence. Nobody drew a piece of cabinetmaking like the Georgians, and we still reproduce those airy, beautiful designs today.
