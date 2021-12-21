Home interiors trends inspired by dramas like 'Bridgerton'

With Bridgerton (Netflix) steaming up OLED screens across the nation in a second season, a new fashion trend has appeared in discreet teaspoonfuls on polite society catwalks. Dubbed Regency-core, it tips a silk hat to gentile society of the early 19th century (specifically 1811-1821), not that anyone pays any attention to dates.

The time was delivered with searing clarity, bold realism, and social satire by contemporary author Jane Austen (1775-1817).

Hollywood Regency reimagined by the brilliant Jonathan Adler, featuring his Globo lamps, jonathanadler.com (stocked at Sweetpea & Willow).

A century and a half later Regency fiction was sliced and diced to suit the editorial house-style of a whole sub-genre of entertaining, bodice-heaving romantic fiction.

This included the sentiment-heavy Regency collection of romantic porridge for exhausted 1980s housewives.

Even advocating for love matches over convention, I’m pretty sure Austen would have hated it.

Some writers like the gifted Georgette Heyer (1902-1974) took more trouble to reach towards historical accuracy. What she called her Mark I hero was “rude, overbearing, and often a bounder”. M’lord!

Otherwise, this sub-set is a pretty awful, lace foamed imagining of the social ritual of the London season peopled by the immaculately tailored big house set.

Pert heroines struggle weakly with mannish bullies and dastardly plot interference, before keeling over to unlikely 20th century-sensitive suitors with resolutely modern values, oodles of dosh, and 30 miles of road frontage.

The Stately Empire Chandelier, in four sizes, sweetpeandwillow.com.

Fashion-wise this year, Regency-core pulled up the runaway barouche landau at curly ear-muff curls and empire-line cotton dresses. It’s all a bit queasy and “seventeen-ish” to steal an icy word from Bette Davis’ Margo in All About Eve.

Still, there’s an interiors trend trotting in on the back of all this sensational dosh — and it’s also dubbed Regency-core.

Now, Regency style has been around since the 1930s in the United States, in what’s termed Hollywood Regency and there are a lot of similarities between the two from what I can see peeping through the velvet curtain to 2022 micro-trends for the house.

Liberace’s home was full-on Hollywood Regency style that matched his on-stage charisma and fabulous costuming.

Instagram has dished up “1800s elite” in thousands of images in the past 18 months. When the first season of Bridgerton aired reports circulated in the press of online searches for “the Bridgerton look” — for four poster beds, the gilded antique, cabbage framed mirrors, and general fat, over-stuffed grandeur.

It’s a fabulous fantasy and of course has been preserved for centuries, behind red ropes in some of the great houses of Ireland and Britain. The sets of Bridgerton are a character in themselves.

Toile-style wallpaper but not as the Regency knew it. Portobello Parade wallpaper, Divine Savages.

At its worst excess, Regency decorating carried out in the 20th century was dubbed “dictator style” as that decadent, opulent, violently expensive over-spill was exactly what some leaders from General Noriega to Saddam Hussein craved.

Peter York even wrote a whole book about this phenomena in 2006, Dictators’ Homes: Lifestyles of the World’s Most Colourful Despots (Chronicle Books).

Could you buy into coronet beds, candelabras, sconces, and marble-topped boule? Like any extravagant period takes, a small pinch of Regency goes a long, long way, so think about including individual elements without clubbing the place to death with over-the-top set dressing. For starters, the scale of the rooms presented in Bridgerton bathed in light and candle-flicker could absorb a lot of golden flash, damask patterns, and gilded furniture.

Within those rooms are other lovely pieces in delicate, waxed timber with 18th-century lines that could sit in the most modern room today with confidence. Nobody drew a piece of cabinetmaking like the Georgians, and we still reproduce those airy, beautiful designs today.

Young & Battaglia Statue pendants and lamps, interior-deluxe.com.

Overloading a space with antique inclined tables, chairs, lighting, and wallpaper choices — is more choking Hyacinth Bucket than brilliant. To enjoy the spirit of over-the-top Regency there are other highly modern interpretations. Jonathan Adler is the most famous exponent — just take a look at any of his Globo room sets to understand what I’m saying.

In terms of interior decorating according to designer authors like Mary Gilliatt (try to find a copy of her book 1992-1995: Period Decorating, Conran Octopus) Regency extends from 1790 to 1830 and draws on “sources from Ancient Greece to the Orient to create grand, austere rooms”.

Don’t get hung up on being period-correct but do explore the look shown onscreen with its damask silk wall hangings, chinoiserie, cut-glass, swags, and bows.

The Georgians mixed up their eras just like we do, so you’ll find Napoleonic motifs from his campaign in Egypt set alongside relaxed little bamboo consoles, Turkish carpets, and water gilded frames and furniture.

The Georgians loved marble and faux marbling and painted furniture — plenty of scope for a crafty upcycle if you are into paint effects on some cheap brown furniture.

Atmospheric buys include a deeply buttoned velvet armchair or two-seater sofa and/or ottoman.

Look for period styling with relatively high arms and a high back that would once have protected the sitter from terrifying draughts in a big house.

The gorgeous 18th-century storytelling of Toile de Joie, would also signal the delicate illustrative fabrics of the time and you can find this in wall-coverings too in raspberry reds, blue bisques, and even a lovely purple.

Subvert a period pleasure with dark confronting imagery of toile in London, Glasgow, New York, and Edinburgh with Timorous Beasties of Glasgow; toile from €127.20 per metre (timorousbeasties.com).

Look out for massive, pastoral classical prints or try a digital print with ancient imagery.

Textured heavy curtains are something of a commitment, ensure you strike a balance and don’t create a gloomy, pretentious room.

For richly patterned Persian and Oriental rugs and runners in pure wool, try rugs.ie (Cork — stockists of the gorgeous Sanderson carpets from €665 too) and orientalurgs.ie (Dublin).

Enrich your lighting scheme as the Georgians would do with the Eichholtz Saint Roch Chandelier.

A really shrubby crystal chandelier is vital for Regency-core. Do everything you can to hang it down into the space rather than clumping it awkwardly to the ceiling.

Suspending it over a dining table avoids any shattering collisions. Wall sconces and candelabras with cut drops are also ideal for some period luxe.

You can find late neo-classical Sheraton style furniture reproduced in the early 20th century at any good antique auction with narrow tapering legs typical of the period. A nice console in Regency style is ideal for a pretty hall, with a vertical pier style mirror overhead.

If you like smaller mirrors and frames look for fun new buys in small round or oval mirrors encrusted with eagles, wreaths, and rose-buds — lovely in bedrooms and living spaces scattered through pictures or companion to a nice side-table.

Going Regency in the bedroom? Then it’s no longer a bedroom — it’s a boudoir with a chaise longue, fit for a tremulous encounter with Anthony Bridgerton. I think I need to lie down.