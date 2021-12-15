Donegal bungalow makeover celebrates indoor-outdoor living 

“People talk about it all the time, the inside-out living, but it doesn’t get better,” said homeowner Jonny McMorrow of his revamped Donegal bungalow.

Claire and Jonny McMorrow first met in the 1990s when they were chosen for the original Riverdance show.

Before: The front of the bungalow in Donegal.

Dance teacher Claire and chartered accountant Jonny and their two children are now a family of Irish dancers, living in County Leitrim, where they moved in 2013, and where they share their home with their Irish dance school.

Front exterior, after.

They bought a 1990s bungalow an hour away in Donegal and planned to renovate it as a holiday escape — and ultimately a home, they told architect and My Bungalow Bliss presenter Hugh Wallace in episode three of the RTÉ One series.

“It probably will be our full-time home eventually; that’s the plan, so we want to make it as spacious as possible,” said Claire.

At 70sq m, its accommodation comprised just one main room, two bedrooms and a small kitchen.

“It’s probably, sizewise, not a huge amount bigger than a caravan,” said Jonny.

Claire added: “I want it to feel, when you walk in, that it’s a little boutique hotel — you know, like a spa. We want a fire pit maybe, and a hot tub, and an outside shower, maybe a pool next year.”

Declan McCabe and Anita McDermott of Donegal practice McCabe Architects drew up a design for the property that aimed to celebrate the original building and which featured a contemporary extension to the rear.

“We can’t touch the front at all — which we were told from the very beginning. It’s in a scenic area but also from the road it has to look exactly the same,” said Claire.

Before: The back of the bungalow.

The property perches on a clifftop overlooking Inver Bay. “But there’s no sense of the amazing view when walking up to it,” said Hugh when he first arrived.

After: The back exterior area.

The couple paid €145,000 for the bungalow and had a budget of between €200,000 and €230,000 for its renovation. “But we don’t want to spend anything more than that,” said Jonny at the outset.

A virtual reality tour of the end product helped change their minds when the architects’ design came in over budget.

The budget went to €320,00 and with add-ons expanded to €350,000, concluded Jonny.

“We’re fortunate to be able to afford it at this point in our lives and I’m very conscious of the cost of things,” he said.

Speaking to the architects at the end of the build, Claire said: “There wasn’t much persuasion — there was a lot of trust; we trusted you to do the right thing for this house and you did.”

After planning permission was granted, the build took seven months.

First of all, an enormous hole was dug for the extension.

There are unknowns when you start a project like this, noted Declan, as he began the deep excavation for the extension.

Before: The living space.

“The sheer scale of the excavation is like nothing I’ve seen in a domestic project,” said Hugh.

After: The open-plan living area.

They could only extend out to the back and the extension, complete with a 20m drop to the sea, was “exactly where you want to put it because you want to grab that view” said Hugh.

“So, there’s a whole lot of dynamics here which make it a very expensive build.”

Anita McDermott noted that the property was “very disconnected from its surroundings” so she and Declan sought to create "a real sense of place”.

Declan noted that the provision of an “outside living space” was key.

After: The kitchen.

At the heart of the design is a cantilever that makes the building seem like it’s floating over the sea.

To pull this off the team dug three and a half metres down to find solid ground and form the foundations of the new extension.

“This project relies on a perfect marriage between architecture and engineering,” said Hugh.

Claire and Jonny McMorrow.

A giant steel structure was erected and then filled with concrete, to form the retaining wall or anchor.

“The main idea when you move out of the house is that it’s like you’re on a boardwalk,” said Declan. “A bit of wow, this is nice.”

Anita added: “You’re reaching out into the sea as well with no real support underneath you.

It is a bit of a magic trick, all right. We could definitely take the easy option but there’s no craic in that.”

Of the celebration of the original bungalow the front, Declan said: “This house is about a journey, really — it’s about arriving at this quaint, modest unassuming cottage.

"It’s all about the surprise — the vaulted spaces and the open-plan space and you just capture those views when you go out to the new extension. It’s all business out here and it’s all party out the back.”

The living area.

Anita added: “We tucked the majority of the extension behind the existing bungalow."

And that extension featured an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space that took full advantage of the dramatic views while the original bungalow floor plan was reconfigured to create sleeping quarters.

Floor-to-ceiling windows grabbed the 180-degree view of Inver Bay.

“I’m blown away — it’s just dynamite,” said Hugh.

After: The master bedroom.

The back exterior after.

The projected deck area is located at the highest point of the site where a cantilevered balcony hangs beyond the edge of the cliff.

“This architectural magic trick masks where the building ends and where the landscape begins,” said Hugh.

The addition of a hot tub, sunken seating area and an outdoor shower area completed the family’s wish list.

“We will spend a lot of time there and hopefully enjoy it for years to come,” said Jonny.

The outdoor shower.