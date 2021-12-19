Peter Dowdall: Why the great outdoors offers a great escape

Once more we reach that time, as the year comes to a close, that we put our feet up. At least in our minds, that’s what we do, though, in reality, we may be busier than ever, cleaning the Quality Street wrappers up from behind the couch between dreaming up endless ways of serving cold turkey leftovers.

The garden, once more, offers us solace and a place of refuge during this period. Whether your home is a bustling hive of activity, filled with several generations or you are celebrating with a smaller crew or alone, the garden and great outdoors can be the perfect space to while away a few hours and to keep you grounded.

An essential part of nearly everyone’s routine over Christmas is a walk or time spent outside, no matter what the weather,

illustrating once more, the importance of outdoor spaces to all of us.

If nothing else, it gives people a chance to bond and to communicate without TVs and electronics.

The garden feels calmer at the moment or is that just me? Perhaps it is the contrast with life outside of the garden as it seems busier and more frantic at this time than any other.

We have had quite a few mornings in December where the landscape has been shrouded in fog, creating a sense of calmness and a still atmosphere. I’ve really enjoyed those mornings.

The way we define the seasons puts Christmas right in the middle of winter and whilst almost all of the herbaceous have taken to the subterranean wonderland and deciduous trees and shrubs are truly bare, still the first signs of springtime and a new growing

season are visible.

Some of the earlier-flowering spring bulbs are poking their noses up above the soil, the delicate-looking snowdrops and crocus, peeping up showing off their steely determination once more. Don’t be distracted by their fragile appearance as it will take more than a storm or sub-zero temperatures to stop them.

Many hellebores will be more than just having a peep above the soil right now, rather they will be in full bloom during the Christmas period.

Helleborus niger is referred to as the Christmas rose as it flowers around now but the Lenten rose, H. orientalis, is often in bloom as early as December and January too.

H. niger, the Christmas rose, flowers on stems that also hold the foliage and the flowers can often be semi or totally obscured by these leaves.

If the leaves are infected with hellebore leaf-spot, then it really can take from the display.

You can improve the look of the plant by removing the infected leaves so that the flowers are more visible.

The flowers of the Christmas rose are pure white in colour with a central cluster of yellow stamens, really beautiful and simple.

Niger refers to the black colour of the roots and is not to be confused with some of the black-flowering forms which are actually varieties of H. orientalis.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

I am more of a fan of the orientalis type as, for me, they give a better display. Flower stems reach up to 40cm and are separate to the foliage stems. This makes removing the foliage much easier. Simply cut all the leaf stems down to ground level now if not done

already.

The advantage to doing it earlier is that, during

October and maybe even November there will be no flower stems above ground and so pruning it back can be done in one simple cut.

The later you leave this task, the more flower stems will have emerged and thus the more careful you

will have to be.

Whilst the Christmas rose is always white in colour the Lenten rose produces blooms in so many different shades and flower types. Blooms can be white, cream and even yellow or pink, purple and bi-colour.

To try and describe the mottling and speckling on the petals, in words cannot do them justice or, at least I certainly don’t have the vocabulary to do so. To fully appreciate their beauty, you must get down and admire them.

If you have one or more of these growing in your garden, then they will freely set seed and that’s where the fun begins for the seedlings will offer various new colours and combinations.

Some sought-after forms will make vast sums among plant hunters so keep an eye out. Flower shape is either single, anemone formed or fully double and whilst I do adore the detail in some of the anemone forms, for me, the simplicity of the single blooms makes them the most attractive.

Their flowers tend to face downwards towards the soil and thus, planting in a raised bed or somewhere that you can look up at them is sensible.

They do like a woodland, semi-shaded position in a humus-rich soil.