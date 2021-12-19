Garden Q&A: Where in Ireland can I see a good display of hellebores at their best?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Pink and white Christmas rose or hellebore. Picture: iStock

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 07:11

QUESTION

Where can I find a good display of hellebores at their best in Ireland? 

ANSWER

If you want to see hellebores at their best, take a trip to Altamont Gardens in Carlow. 

These are gardens that really come into their own over the next few months.

Altamont Gardens are teeming with wildlife. Picture: Dan Linehan
All hellebores are said to symbolise serenity, peace and calmness which is all that I wish for everyone during the Christmas period and throughout the year.

The further advanced we become in years, the more the Christmas dinner table changes and whilst we are sad, remembering those absent guests, our hearts can be gladdened with younger arrivals. 

This is the way of things and as I have said, many times in the past, planting something in the garden to remember someone passed is a beautiful way to bring them to mind.

Wherever you are, whoever you are with and whatever way your garden grows, I wish you a peaceful and happy Christmas.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen
