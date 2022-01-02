Garden Q&A: Should I feed birds with wild seed all year round?

QUESTION

I feed the birds in my garden with wild bird seed all year round.

Am I doing the right thing??

ANSWER

You will get varying answers to this question, with some suggesting that you should only feed during the winter months as to continue to feed them makes them lazy and less likely to forage naturally.

The type of feeding that we offer the birds is certainly supplementary and should not be confused as to be their main diet.

If there is enough fresh food for them in gardens, mealworms and grubs, berries and fruits, then they will feed on these first.

They will really only use our feeders when in need. So, I guess the answer ideally is to ensure that your garden offers enough in terms of natural food.

However, I think there is nothing at all wrong with leaving feeders out all year round, if they need a fallback supply.