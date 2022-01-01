Save or Splurge? We try two upholstered benches for size

Stools err on the side of function, so consider an upholstered bench which will accommodate two adults or three smallies
Save or Splurge? We try two upholstered benches for size
Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 12:00
Carol O’Callaghan

Christmas might have showed up the shortcomings in our everyday furniture and a lack of comfortable seating to place around the dining table when there are extra mouths to feed. 

Stools err on the side of function, so consider an upholstered bench which typically will accommodate two adults or three smallies. 

When it’s not needed, it can be deployed in a hall to sit on while tying shoelaces, or at the end of a bed as a styling option.

SAVE 

The Vandsted bench from Jysk is finished in pale grey upholstery with a foot bar that can double up as a place to put shoes near the front door, €45.

SPLURGE 

Michael Murphy Furnishings’ Fosta bench blends contemporary styling with the trend for grey with warm metals for a glamorous finish, €599.

