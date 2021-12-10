How 'Home of the Year' creates festive sparkle without clutter 

Jen Sheahan's bijou artisan cottage already had glitter aplenty thanks to its famous bathroom disco ball as it shimmied into the limelight and won the 2021 series of RTÉ One’s.
As does her pooch — and this week’s Property & Home cover star — Perry.
“I do get questions and I’m going to tell you right now, my taste in Christmas decorations is gaudy. I like tinsel and glitter and fairy lights and I like a lot of it! So maybe don’t look to me if you prefer a stylish Christmas,” says Jen.
Jen uses several ways of adding visual seasonal cheer — and streamlined sparkle. “I have a whole bunch of prints and art on a gallery wall in my dining area so I swapped out that for Christmas prints,” she adds.
Zoning decorations is also key. “When people come in the front door, into the hallway, I have lots of glitter and garlands about. I use this for high-impact decoration,” says Jen.
Jen works from home mainly right now, and she and Perry, who has a few other festive outfits in the wardrobe, have got the entire season sussed. “In the run-up to Christmas I’ll have festive movie nights in with my boyfriend, and as many evenings with friends as Covid will allow.
“Christmas itself will be with my family stuffing my face. My friends from home and I always try to meet on Christmas Eve, and usually do a swim in the morning — it’s freezing, but you get to carry the sense of smug satisfaction with you throughout Christmas,” says Jen.
She agrees that we’re all decorating earlier than ever before. “Bring on the joy,” says Jen.
“Why not? Do what makes you happy,” says Jen.