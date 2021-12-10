How 'Home of the Year' creates festive sparkle without clutter 

Jen Sheahan's bijou artisan cottage already had glitter aplenty thanks to its famous bathroom disco ball as it shimmied into the limelight and won the 2021 series of RTÉ One’s Home of the Year.

Described as “a masterclass in tiny-house living” by architect judge Hugh Wallace, the restored, 1800s Dublin residence is filled with dual- and multi-function spaces and items.

An unashamed fan of Yule, Jen says: “I love Christmas. Winter is my season. I have Christmas FM on, I love tinsel, I love fairy lights, I love snow and mulled wine and eating too much — love it all.”

As does her pooch — and this week’s Property & Home cover star — Perry.

Jen Sheahan's kitchen decorations.

For weeks now, Perry has been overseeing Jen’s decorating schemes, snug in his set of Christmas pyjamas, a gift from Jen’s friend Kate O’Driscoll. Kate’s Victorian property in Rathmines was also a finalist in this year’s Home of the Year competition.

“The PJs say Merry Woofmas and they’re absolutely adorable,” says Jen.

Does management consultant Jen, originally from Killaloe, Co Clare, find she is in demand as a festive interiors guru, now that she is the owner of Home of the Year?

ADVICE

“I do get questions and I’m going to tell you right now, my taste in Christmas decorations is gaudy. I like tinsel and glitter and fairy lights and I like a lot of it! So maybe don’t look to me if you prefer a stylish Christmas,” says Jen.

Jen's tree decoration.

Most of us would disagree — one glance at the chic and easy or no-store decorations show Jen’s advice is worth heeding if you want to make the most of a small space.

“I don’t have much storage, so I like things that pack away flat, and I also like to decorate with things I can also consume, so I don’t have to store them — gingerbread, candy canes, dried oranges, candles,” she says.

“I love Christmas and I love all things glittery — but don’t like too much Christmas clutter.

“So, for me, it’s about using existing surfaces — and anything that stores flat, I love. I have garlands that I can fold down and store really flat.

“Command hooks are your friends. Hang things on walls and from the ceilings. Drape fairy lights over everything.”

And while luxury five-star hotel foyer-style trees might be trending, if you have a regular-sized living area, spending December limbo dancing around a super-sized Douglas fir is less than ideal.

“I don’t get a real tree — instead I hang pine garlands flat against the wall in a tree shape instead. I think it’s a fun way to get the effect of a tree without it taking up too much space,” says Jen.

“There probably is enough room to put up a real tree but I just don’t have the patience; there’s a small piece of wall — a pillar — in between the two sliding doors in the kitchen/living area.

“I put up a bunch of hooks and I have a few lengths of garland and I hang them up the shape of a Christmas tree and that does me.”

VISUAL APPEAL

Jen uses several ways of adding visual seasonal cheer — and streamlined sparkle. “I have a whole bunch of prints and art on a gallery wall in my dining area so I swapped out that for Christmas prints,” she adds.

Jen does chalk drawings on her windows for Christmas.

The windows are also key to another good zero-clutter idea for maximum visual impact. “I draw in chalk on the windows — snowmen and snowflakes,” says Jen. “It’s doesn’t add a cluttered effect and the windows are fully decorated but not imposing.

“The prints are also easily stored and of course chalk washes off so there’s no storage involved.

“The other thing I love doing is just putting fairy lights on everything — battery-powered fairy lights are the way to go for me or USB ones if you can get ones.”

Zoning decorations is also key. “When people come in the front door, into the hallway, I have lots of glitter and garlands about. I use this for high-impact decoration,” says Jen.

CONSUMABLES

Jars of dried oranges dotted around Jen’s city cottage enhance the seasonal look and aroma.

“And you don’t even have to store these — they’re biodegradable,” adds Jen.

“I’ve also filled jars with sweets and gingerbread cookies and placed them on the shelves in the dining area and have been picking away at them.”

Festive baking is another pursuit Jen adores. “The oven will be on constantly in the run-up to Christmas,” she says.

COMMUNITY

“And I am in a group called Consider It Cakes, so we provide cakes and treats to people who may not otherwise receive them.”

Jen works from home mainly right now, and she and Perry, who has a few other festive outfits in the wardrobe, have got the entire season sussed. “In the run-up to Christmas I’ll have festive movie nights in with my boyfriend, and as many evenings with friends as Covid will allow.

Jen Sheahan's kitchen space at Christmas.

“Christmas itself will be with my family stuffing my face. My friends from home and I always try to meet on Christmas Eve, and usually do a swim in the morning — it’s freezing, but you get to carry the sense of smug satisfaction with you throughout Christmas,” says Jen.

JOY

She agrees that we’re all decorating earlier than ever before. “Bring on the joy,” says Jen.

Last January some towns and households held on to that Yuletide glamour that little bit longer than usual, in a bid to cheer up the times we live in.

“Why not? Do what makes you happy,” says Jen.

Jen makes the most of hanging decorations and garlands.

When it comes to Christmas shopping, Jen’s super-organised. “I’m unreal for lists, if I see something, it’s on my list. I’m three-quarters done,” she says.

Any tips for planning ahead? “Scour charity shops for Christmas decorations in January. You’ll find some fab stuff for next year,” adds Jen.