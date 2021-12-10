Vintage-inspired buys in trending colours sage green and sky blue

Every major paint maker throws down their colour predictions by December, constructing schemes drawn from new and existing palettes with one all-singing and dancing star colour down-stage. We all know, deep inside that all these colours are already out there on the trade cards – but it’s stirring all the same.

In this year’s luxuriant marketing, two shades float repeatedly to the top of the can for 2022 – receding greens and blues – singled out by some commentators as the start of what’s being dubbed as “Regency-core”. Popular survivors, steeped in a long heritage these shades do recall 18th century Wedgewood Jasperware, but are also biophilic, optimistic, and expansive mid-century champions.

Paints include Graham & Brown’s “Breath”, the chalky and celestial, “Open Skies” by Dulux, Farrow & Ball favourite “Green #81”, celebrated for its performance in candlelight, and their feted Stone Blue #86 – gorgeous in emulsion and gloss. Heritage brand Benjamin Moore, is lost in their own “October Mist” which they describe breathily as a “gentling sage”. Sage greens and sky blues are commonplace IKEA colours for a reason.

These calming, safe, familiar naturals also appear on a range of iconic antique and vintage furniture and accessories dating from the 1700s through to the 1990s also trending for the New Year and which sits up well against rain, white or new beige inclined neutrals (edit down the inclusion of paint, if you don’t want to dive into acres of determined colour).

Sage green and grey based pale blue, offer a quiet tonal ingredient against post-modern textures and finishes, including pale figured wood, wire-work, natural weaves, oxidised metals, white marble, terracotta, polished concrete and glossy porcelain flooring. Whether you’re interested in Asian restraint, Scandinavian sleek or family friendly, new rustic modern – let’s see what’s out there.

DSW by Eames

The Eames DSW comes in a beautiful Sea Foam green and so I’m sure does its many knock-offs. Go for an ash base and consider combining colours in a harlequin set with Raw Umber or Elephant Hide (dark grey) around any lovely kick-leg blonde wood table. Prices from €745 for an authentic chair fashioned on Eames’ fibreglass champions.

If you like the plastic fantastic look and are just starting out, the Bayo chair in Sage from EZ Living Interiors has a really nice cube outline at just €99 (reduced from €219). Similar Elementaire chairs by the Danish house of Hay are on offer at less than €74 a seat in Smoke Green, or pick up a bucket seated About a Chair, by Lee Helling in Blue Grey for €183 at ambientedirect.com.

Thonet, best known for their bentwood chairs from the turn of the last century, also offer magnificent cantilevered diners from 1931 by Mart Stam. The S43 can play Bauhaus or the roaring 20s and comes in a choice of seat colours in plywood, tailored to a polished steel frame. Try Sky or Olive Green, €250 from a number of suppliers.

Philippe Starck's Masters Chair.

Philippe Starck’s Masters Chair combines “Arne Jacobsen, Eeno Saarinen and Charles Eames, and a dash of Starck's postmodern sensibility” (Kartell). A bargain and acknowledged classic as an accent or diner, it comes in a gorgeous celadon led Green, with a slightly Asian flair. €210 from multiple suppliers.

Fancy a Chesterfield in chalky contemporary blue for 2022? DFS offer their three seater, Belair deeply buttoned sofas from €909, dfs.ie or flip the look with buttoning to upright sides in their Ornate sofa in Olive green. €1039 for a 4-seater.

Take traditional buttoning down the sides of your seating in a trending Olive green with this opulent sofa from DFS.

Finline have a stately hand-built, Queen Anne accent chair, which in Foxford Sage/White Glencheck would make anyone feel like royalty. Prices from €1,000 – €1,500 depending on fabric, finlinefurniture.ie. Keep in mind the power of reupholstering furnishings you already have and like in a bold new set of clothes for 2022. Casey’s stock the Whistler accent chair, which has lovely Scandinavian, no fuss lines in a very comfy armchair with a geometric blue grey print. If you long for the wildly successful Frame chairs by made.com (sadly out of reach online now – thanks Brexit!), chances are you’ll love this confident, retro throne, €889, caseys.ie.

In dinnerware, Denby have always retained 1980s studio art fashions, with a thick clay base engulfed in thick decorative glazes that are robust enough for family life.

Denby's Halo range - beautiful with burnished metal cutlery.

To hit those coastal blues the Halo range is ideal, with a nicely speckled finish to the pottery. The Grey Speckle with a raked blue grey finish that’s unique to each piece is wildly popular, with four-bowl sets from around €85 from multiple suppliers including Litttlewoods and Arnotts online.

Denby are terrific for starter diner boxes of 12 – 15 pieces, with prices from €120 in a host of colours including Studio Blue Pebble. To carry that colour through - Helen James’ Considered placemats, runners and aprons are flush with fragile greens and delicate blues that recall Swedish Gustavian comfortable-country decorating from the 1800s.

It includes box cushion seat-pads in white/green/blue ticking to tie onto your existing chairs that could serve equally well next summer outside too, €10 each. dunnesstores.ie

I’m going to vouch for printed kitsch, 1950s style drinking glass for Spring/Summer 2022. The Rosa Bell collection of 4 floral (print) stemless wine glasses would complete any light-hearted nostalgic table with nature loving, biophilic notes. €29.95, carraigdonn.com. Galway Crystal offer chic, balayage style wine glasses with a green ribbed blush to the base of the bowls. From €15 for a box of 2, on offer from a range of suppliers.

Kastehelmi (dew-drop) glass c.1964.

Oiva Toika’s work for Iitalla is famous worldwide. His bohemian late mid-century Kastehelmi (dew-drop) glass c.1964, has a hobnail finish in colours including mid-century putty greens and blues. 2 chalice style tumblers in recycled glass by the Finnish master in Aqua, just €30 (wedding present alert), iittala.com.

Fabric, steel, aluminium and glass lighting can always take a colour – so think of swinging these 2022 favourites into view with a pendant light. The PH 5 Pendant in its signature stack of aluminium trumpets and dishes, was designed in 1958 by Poul Henningsen (1894-1967) for Louis Poulsen. This industrial blossom was re-released in 2018 in a range of tonal colours including Hues of Green to celebrate 60 years of production. An investment to hand down it starts at €874 for a 50cm diameter, from suppliers including lights.ie.

To catch the 70s perfectly, check out the Eluna Malmo hanging light also from lights.ie in similar minty splendour, with a disco belt of brass, at just €72.90 (30cm diameter).

Giulietta lamp.

The blown glass Giulietta lamp by Venice-born Federico de Majo, for Ailata, has a stunning swirled and quilted surface in a mesmerising grey blue, €258.90. It really deserves a partnering with 2 lamps over a dining table back-lit by a great window, and also comes in Clear or gem like Amber.

In Edwardian drum and lantern fabric shades for the ceiling, a pole or set on a table, the body of the piece and deep drifts of fringing can all play with dainty colour switched on and off. See what’s possible, with Irish designer/makers including Sarah O’Dea and her delightful, haughty Chimney Bell shades from €285 (all hand-made),shadyandthelamp.com.