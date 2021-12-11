Treat yourself to affordable treasures at timed online sale

Whyte's affordable timed online Christmas art and collectibles sale of 278 lots runs until Monday evening 
'Digging up Glass'Aff by David Hockney at Whyte's.

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

An etching by David Hockey, a watercolour by Robert Gregory, son of Lady Gregory who was mourned by Yeats, a sculpture by Edward Delaney and Christmas cards by Patrick Scott all feature at Whyte's affordable timed online Christmas art and collectibles sale of 278 lots. It runs until next Monday evening. 

Midleton 25 Years one bottle in a presentation cast at James Adam.
Digging up Glass by Hockney, number 53 from an edition of 100, dates to 1969 and is from a suite of illustrations for Six Fairy Tales from the Brothers Grimm. It is estimated at €700-€1,000.

Meantime with everything from some Midleton Very Rare Whiskey to a 1960 Chateau d'Yquem from Sauternes (€900-€1,100) the selection at the James Adam timed online sale is enough to tickle any palate. The timed online sale runs to next Wednesday (December 15).

Revealed: The home interiors trends for 2022

