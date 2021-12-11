Antiques: We preview the festive round of auctions in Ireland 

Christmas is coming and there is still time to pick up stuff. In fact next week is unusually busy with a raft of last-minute Christmas auctions.

Given that the need to make merry is very great under the sorry circumstances of this year a pair of very large Irish George III silver sauceboats at the James Adam At Home sale next Tuesday might be just the thing for the festive Christmas table.

A pair of lithographic poster prints on board by Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939) at Adam's.

Made by Matthew West in Dublin in 1794, this pair, complete with scroll handles and hoof feet, are functional, big and beautiful. Estimated at €2,000-€3,000 they take pride of place in a silver section where the selection ranges from decanters, cutlery and strawberry dishes to wine funnels, ladles, plated candlesticks and salts.

Lot 20 is a Cork silver sugar bowl stamped sterling and estimated at €600-€800.

A George IV serpentine-front bookcase at James Adam.

An attractive George IV serpentine-front bookcase with twin glazed doors would definitely add a touch of superiority to any home office. It is estimated at just €600-€1,000, The catalogue cover lot is a burnt orange leather Chesterfield sette (€1,500-€2,000).

Reproductions of the distinctive art nouveau work of Czech illustrator Alphonse Mucha were all the rage with the advent of high street art print shops in the 1970s and are never out of fashion.

A pair of lithographic poster prints on board by Mucha with the trade label G Garrault, Rue Pigalle, Paris —Spring and Summer — are estimated at €4,000-€6,000.

Rare mid-19th-century Royal Irish Art Union picture frame by Charles Frederick Bielefeld at Adam's.

Lot 386 is an unusual and historic papier mache picture frame made for the Royal Art Union by the English artist Charles Frederick Bielefeld. The union was established in 1839 to promote fine arts in Ireland. The frame is estimated at €1,000-€2,000.

This At Home auction is ideal for those looking for a less traditional gift from a selection of furniture, furnishings, paintings, silver, glass, ceramics and jewellery. The catalogue with 485 lots is online.

This is just one of a larger than usual number of last minute pre-Christmas auctions in Ireland next week. Normally the season would have more or less wrapped up by the first week of December. It underlines how 2021 has been different. In terms of auctions, easy availabilty and online activity it hs not been at all bad for much of the antique trade.