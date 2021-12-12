Garden Q&A: What is the best way to repair Japanese acer after branch has broken off?

QUESTION

I was moving a Japanese acer yesterday.

In the process of moving the tree, I broke off one of the branches.

In order to repair the tree would it be best to just leave it as is and let it repair itself naturally or would it be better to get some tape to cover up the area of the branch that was damaged?

ANSWER

This can happen very easily when moving any established shrub or tree and in particular with a Japanese maple such as this as the branches are quite brittle and delicate.

Regard it in much the same way as you would a cut on human skin. If it is a clean-cut or break then leave well alone and let the bark callus over and it will repair the damage all on its own.

If it is a less than clean cut and it has stripped some bark or wood then, try your best to minimize any risk of infection by pruning off any remaining jagged or untidy bits left behind using clean secateurs or lopers.

Once the wound is as clean as possible, leave it to nature and the healing power of the plant once more.

There are products available to paint on the wound which seal it, though I think it is far better to allow the air at it and to allow the area to breathe.

If there is a lot of damage, even after you have cleaned it, then the only thing I would put on it is a solution of copper sulphate and water which will help to prevent the development of any fungal infection but won't seal the wound.