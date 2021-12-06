Save or splurge? We're making a list, we're checking it twice... 

Beautifully made notebooks are lovely for gifting, especially at this time of year when we’re busy jotting down shopping lists, reminders, recipes and meal plans.
They’re also a stocking filler option for the more creative friend who likes to record ideas and might like a sturdy notebook to carry in a handbag or man-bag.
The sustainable Castletown notebook is made with recycled paper from used coffee cups, €18.50, from Badly Made Books, Cork.
This Is You is a home organising journal for planning domestic projects, €45, from www.thisisyou.ie.