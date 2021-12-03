Home Q&A: Which is best, a fake or real Christmas tree? 

Home Q&A: Which is best, a fake or real Christmas tree? 
Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 13:55
Kya deLongchamps

ANSWER

To make it easy, we've summarised the pros and cons of both options here. 

Fake

Pros

  • Ease of set-up. A quality, stable tree will need no care once set up according to the brand’s instructions, and it will be safe around your children and animals.
  • Easy to source. Finding a phoney tree online or off is fairly effortless, with multiple designs, including integrated lighting.
  • Economy. It will last for a decade if well cared for. If you have a phoney tree, it’s up to you to look after it. Take it down in order of parts, and don’t drag ornaments off, shedding the ‘firs’. Store it in a cool, dry place in January, away from vermin and leaks.

Cons

  • It’s fake. You might fool all comers at a distance (unless the colour gives it away) but, close up, phoney is phoney.
  • The carbon footprint, is estimated at 40kg of CO2 for a 2m-high tree (The Carbon Trust). 
  • No fake Christmas tree is entirely recyclable as they are made up of multiple synthetic components.
  • The tree snob issue. Fake is fake.

Real

Pros

  • It’s real. It looks real, it feels real and, above all other things, it smells fantastic.
  • It’s a renewable Irish resource and a crop creating Irish jobs.
  • A 2m-high Christmas tree with roots, bought locally and sustainably grown, has a light carbon footprint of 3.5kg (Carbon Trust). Shorn of roots, this rises to 16kg CO2.
  • It can be recycled or left to break down on your compost heap (if it’s big enough).
  • It can be planted out after Christmas or even rented for the duration.

Cons

  • Said to be in short supply, trees are expected to be rather expensive this year.
  • They must be brought home in one piece or you must pay for delivery.
  • The needles and water required by a cut tree can be both injurious and poisonous to children and animals.
  • Stabilising a heavy tree requires effort.
  • Foreign trees brought into Ireland can pose a biosecurity risk; buy from Irish suppliers of Irish trees.

    Got a question for our Home team? Contact us at homeimprovement@examiner.ie

