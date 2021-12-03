House call: Piano kitchen island strikes a festive chord 

Who could forget the first impression An Teach Dubh made on us interiors voyeurs when we first saw it on RTÉ’sa few months ago?
Maybe it was the grand piano masquerading as a kitchen island that stayed with you, or perhaps the entire structure it is set in, standing with brazen confidence among the green fields of Ballygarvan, Co Cork?
It’s this same eye for design, plus an appreciation for the natural environment surrounding his home which informs an element of David’s Christmas styling, something he tackles in time for the last weekend in November for a reason which hints to tradition being another influence.
“My Christmas tree is filled with decorations,” he says, “some from my mother’s tree, and lots of soft animals, some I bought when I lived in Toronto. It’s a sentimental design that doesn’t date.”
Inspired by nature, he’s hung a drift of ivy from his light fittings above the piano, dotted with glass baubles suspended from the branch, some of which are little reservoirs of water with ivy growing inside.
Vintage china creates the stately home vibe with bone-handled cutlery. Crystal hock glasses give essential height, as does a run of silver candlesticks and candelabra along the table’s centre.