House call: Piano kitchen island strikes a festive chord 

Who could forget the first impression An Teach Dubh made on us interiors voyeurs when we first saw it on RTÉ’s Home of the Year a few months ago?

Maybe it was the grand piano masquerading as a kitchen island that stayed with you, or perhaps the entire structure it is set in, standing with brazen confidence among the green fields of Ballygarvan, Co Cork?

A branch is decorated in the home of Dave O'Brien.

This dark beauty, home to interior designer David O’Brien, lured us and the usually hard-to-please judges right in — not to cold hard lines, relentless glass and echoing sounds typical of many contemporary interiors, but to a balance of styles using modern pieces alongside sensitively-chosen antiques and vintage finds.

It’s this same eye for design, plus an appreciation for the natural environment surrounding his home which informs an element of David’s Christmas styling, something he tackles in time for the last weekend in November for a reason which hints to tradition being another influence.

With references only someone brought up in Ireland could appreciate, he tells me, “I get the decorations up in time for the Toy Show and take them down at the Women’s Christmas.”

This year will be his third Toy Show and Christmas in the house, and already he’s developing his own traditions tied in to family ones.

“My Christmas tree is filled with decorations,” he says, “some from my mother’s tree, and lots of soft animals, some I bought when I lived in Toronto. It’s a sentimental design that doesn’t date.”

David’s tip: Don’t buy all your decorations in one go. Buy over time and create memories.

At 2.3m (7.5ft) high, there’s a lot of tree to fill which he supplements with red bows and tiny flickering lights. “I always go for warm lights,” he says, “They’re so much nicer than the really sharp, glaring ones.”

It’s a home that lends itself to entertaining, when the piano kitchen island is fully deployed and friends have been known to tinkle the ivories.

“Everyone gathers around it at Christmas,” says David. “It’s an area of the kitchen which is a little darker and moodier at night and where I like to serve prosecco and display my finger food.”

Inspired by nature, he’s hung a drift of ivy from his light fittings above the piano, dotted with glass baubles suspended from the branch, some of which are little reservoirs of water with ivy growing inside.

The festive tablescape at An Teach Dubh.

But, at a time when formal tablescaping is having its moment, David has created a

nostalgia-bedecked table with what he calls “a Downton Abbey element — a bit prim and proper”.

Vintage china creates the stately home vibe with bone-handled cutlery. Crystal hock glasses give essential height, as does a run of silver candlesticks and candelabra along the table’s centre.

“Some of the candlesticks were wedding presents my mum and dad got,” David explains. “The dinner service came from my mum too.”

Meandering around the candlesticks is a berried branch dotted with his signature warm lights. It’s a scene of textures, styling symmetry and an inviting sense of nostalgia and tradition which sits comfortably in this contemporary build.

David’s top tip: Use a white tablecloth to make everything bounce.

With the same skilled eye for repurposing which we saw with the piano island, David has rescued an old tree branch covered with moss and lichen, and brought it indoors to place by a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass.

Its sculptural lines are marked out by strings of lights, with just a few baubles added, and the effect is striking.

David’s top tip: Use copper wire lights and wind them around the branches rather than in straight lines.

But it’s a simply-crafted decorative piece that really catches my eye and, like so much in David’s home, I know there will be a backstory. It’s clearly a representation of Rudolph fashioned from a wooden block which I suspect might have otherwise been destined for the fire grate, and to which lengths of stripped branches are attached as limbs and antlers.

Made by David and his late father Ray, a carpenter, this Christmas Eve father-and-son project of many years ago is simple in design, honest in construction, and

delightful in its finish, adding another layer of nostalgia, nature, and love to this beautifully-composed space.