Wish List: Seeking the perfect present? We've got you covered

Art attack

This is firmly in the 'wish' part of the list this week. Isn't it beautiful though? It's “Béal Bán Races, Kerry” By Liam O’Neill, the price tag is €45,000 —and it is 63” x 45”. Find out more at www.killarneyartgallery.com.

Harebrained

I love this silver hare table lamp topped off with a grey soft velvet shade complete with cute ears peeping out.

It's €90 from Ebony Rose Interiors in Navan. Might be a nice gift for any quirky friends out there, wouldn't it be cool in the sitting room?

See www.ebonyrose.ie.

Tap into tapestry

The Made in Ireland exhibition has gathered together a visual and sensory feast of fresh ideas and craftsmanship. Ireland’s National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny is exhibiting the work of over 100 makers, it will run until 30 January 2022.

If you fancy a spectacular gift and have €35,000 to spare, check out this 'Timelines on the Edge' tapestry, it's a large wall piece (2m x 1.8m) created by 10 artists.

See more at www.ndcg.ie/exhibitions/made-in-ireland.

Afternoon tea

Why not let your presence be the present, bring your favourite person for a fabulously festive Christmas-themed afternoon tea.

Tuck into Christmas classics and seasonal desserts including freshly baked cranberry scones and gingerbread biscuits, served 1pm to 4pm daily until December 23 at The Cork International Hotel.

It's €25 per adult and €12.50 per child. Pre-booking is essential, call 021 4549800.

See www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com.

Beauty with a pop

Fabulous to see Nyrah Beauty has opened a Pop Up Shop at 39 Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork. The new Irish skincare range is made using traditional naturally sourced ingredients coupled with cutting edge skin technology.

We love the look of the Before Bed Bundle, you'll get it instore for €195, the normal cost is €210.

See www.nyrahbeauty.com.

Face value

Dr Hauschka’s luxury face care set would be a gorgeous stocking filler. It's €44.95 and has the classic three-step skincare regime; cleanse, tone and moisturise.

For more details on the Christmas Gift Collection 2021, see www.drh.ie.

Weekend away

If you have that annoying person who is just so hard to buy for - gobsmack them with a voucher for the Galmont. It's located really close to Eyre Square but has the most stunning views of Lough Atalia.

There's the award-winning Marinas Restaurant, the casual dining spot Coopers and the outstanding Spirit One Spa with a heated 18m pool. Sorted.

See www.thegalmont.com for more info.