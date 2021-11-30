Take a look at Vogue Williams' festive Howth home interiors 

So many of us are decorating our homes that little bit earlier than usual this year — but imagine if we could have a pro do the work for us?

After gazing at the fabulously festive interiors Vogue Williams showed off on Instagram we decided we’d try and treat you to the next best thing — so we got in touch with the lady behind the luxe look.

All in a kind of Christmas quest, to see if we could steal the style for our own winter palaces.

Picture: Vogue Williams, Instagram

You see, within just a day of Vogue offering us a glimpse of her plush, sparkling interiors at her Howth home on Instagram, the pictures of that elegant tree and all the trimmings, co-ordinated Arlene McIntyre of Ventura Design, notched 36.8k likes.

Mum-of-two Vogue, who is expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, had not been able to return to Ireland last Christmas due to pandemic restrictions.

She’s spoken on her podcast recently of how she is looking forward to spending the festive season in her native Dublin this year.

Vogue's living space...

And this week, the TV presenter, DJ and model posted on her Instagram www.instagram.com/voguewilliams/: “I really can’t wait for Christmas this year, we were meant to have it at home in our new place last year but couldn’t do this year, I’m having everyone to our house.

She added “This is what @venturainteriordesign have done to the house at home. I’m in love!!!

“I think I’ll leave all the decorations up forever!”

Vogue and Spencer own two homes where they live with their son and daughter, Theodore and Gigi Margaux.

As well as their family house in London, they purchased their property in Howth in November 2019 and they enlisted Arlene to renovate this Dublin residence.

Picture: Vogue Williams, Instagram

Arlene, who presented the sixth of her first six-part television series on RTÉ last week, Designed For Life, told us: “It’s hard to believe that it’s only been a year since we finished the 360 renovation on Vogue and Spencer’s Howth home, the time has flown by. I’m delighted they will get to spend their first Christmas here this year.”

Vogue Williams.

So, pay attention. There are elements of this theme we can all incorporate into our Yuletide décor — whether we live in a one-bedroom city apartment, a treehouse or a sprawling seaside cottage — or anything in between.

Outside in

“The house is in such a gorgeous setting so in this Christmas design scheme we really wanted to connect with the nature outside. This is actually a big theme in design for 2022, bringing the outside in,” said Arlene.

Colour pops

“We added a range of different green tones to the tree, along with colour pops in lime green baubles, mixing these with classic winter wonderland tons of white, gold, champagne and of course sparkles. I adore clear glass baubles, they really accentuate the glow from the tree lights.”

Garlands

As for those wonderful garlands on the staircase and over the fireplace?

“Stairs garlands are ideal for adding festive glamour to any staircase, along with warm glowing lights,” said Arlene.

“We also added a very dramatic garland to the mantelpiece in their living room, again mirroring the design of the Christmas tree.”

Candles

Winter magic, of course, needs candlelight.

“Christmas for me is all about candles, so I added some pillar candles to the wreath as a statement piece for their festive dining,” said Arlene. “Our Christmas styling services will open again next year for bookings.”

Arlene McIntyre.

To view Arlene McIntyre’s top 10 Christmas gifts, and Ventura’s range of exclusive candles, Love & Light, gift cards and accessories, see www.ventura.ie/christmas.