Stellar range of choice for Irish collectors at December auctions

The hectic pace of 2021 continues as the auction world zooms into December. A number of stunning sales in the offing next week in Ireland offer collectors a wide range of stellar choices in the fields of antiques, art and collectibles.

Fonsie Mealy's Christmas Rare Books and Collectors sale is at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, four days of sales with amazing contents from the Cronin collection at Seafield House, Donabate, Co Dublin, get underway at Sheppards in Durrow next Tuesday and the Outstanding Irish Art sale at James Adam on Wednesday evening will follow a strong sale of fine jewellery and watches at Adams on Tuesday.

Aidan Foley will offer more than 2,000 lots at three days of online sales from tomorrow with viewing in Sixmilebridge today.

A full-size replica in silver plate of the Liam MacCarthy Cup at Fonsie Mealy (€8,000-€12,000).

Among more than 1,000 lots at Fonsie Mealy is a prized first edition of Ulysses by James Joyce and full replicas in silver plate of both the Liam MacCarthy Cup and the Sam Maguire Cup.

An 1823 engraved facsimile copy of the American Declaration of Independence.

There will be international interest in an original engraved facsimile copy of the American Declaration of Independence issued by the Order of Congress in 1823 when it was noted that the ink on the original document was fading.

This particular copy has direct provenance by family descent to Charles O'Connor, the Irish-American democratic lawyer who in 1872 became the first Catholic to be nominated for a US Presidential election. With everything from the antiquities of Ireland to Monty Python, this auction is on view at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, tomorrow and Monday.

One of a pair of museum quality late 19th-century satinwood bookcases at Sheppards.

Sheppards have a pair of museum-quality 19th-century satinwood bookcases from the collection of Cork businessman Liam Cronin. There is a Mannerist Mannerist painting of The Baptism of Christ by John the Baptist, once owned by Augustine Roche, Lord Mayor of Cork. His dispersal sale by Marshs, Cork in 1916 had to be postponed from April to July because of the Easter Rising.

This is an online sale of 1,637 lots with everything from a Chinese Meiping vase to a 19th-century neoclassical overmantle. The auction is on view in Durrow today, tomorrow and Monday.

Adam's will offer lots of diamonds, as well as rubies, sapphires, emeralds and all sorts of gemstones at their fine jewellery sale in Dublin at 4pm next Tuesday. Viewing for this dazzling sale is now underway in Dubin.

The Adam's sale next Wednesday is particularly strong in mid-20th-century art. Through the Streets to the Hills by Jack Yeats from 1950 is a view of Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin, where Yeats lived from 1919 until he retired to the Portobello Home. It is estimated at €100,000-€150,000. There will be much interest too in a contrasting work, Portrait of Lucian Freud in Patrick Swift's Hatch Street (€20,000-€30,000), which depicts the young artist in Dublin.

Other Modernist works include Edward McGuire's Barn Owl (€6,000-€8,000) and How Many Miles to London Town (€30,000-€50,000), Trojan Horse (€15,000-€20,000) and Abstract with Toy Train (€20,000-€30,000), all by Colin Middleton.