Garden Q&A: I got a gift of cow manure. How long should I wait before using it on flower beds?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Most plants will benefit from a mulch during the winter using cow manure, horse manure, seaweed, mushroom compost or any other organic material. Picture: iStock

Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 07:30
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I got a "present" of fresh cow manure this summer. Very, very fresh. 

I put it undercover. 

Would it be okay to put on my flower beds now?

ANSWER

This is a well-timed question as most plants will benefit from a mulch during the winter using cow manure, horse manure, seaweed, mushroom compost or any other organic material. 

The benefits of mulching like this are many. One benefit is that you increase nutrient levels around the root zone along with improving soil texture as the earthworms and fungi break down the mulch. 

Such a mulch will also help to protect roots from frost and snow, along with lessening water loss from the soil through evaporation in the summer. 

A good, clean mulch will further reduce or prevent new weed growth.

However, now that I have convinced you to use a mulch of cow manure, I must tell you that it is essential that such manure is well rotted. That means at least two years old. 

It should be weed-free and have a crumbly, friable texture. 

In answer to the question, leave it for at least another year.

