Save or splurge? We choose glassware for the festive season

Glassware is one of the most useful gifts you can buy, especially as a housewarming or Christmas present
Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 14:00
Carol O’Callaghan

Glassware is one of the most useful things to buy as a gift, especially as a housewarming present. 

But in addition to everyday glasses which we tend to be less careful about, buying something special to serve up a G&T or whisky creates a sense of occasion, with the bonus of it looking gorgeous in a display cabinet or on a drinks trolley.

Danish brand Ferm Living’s Ripple tumbler from www.aprilandthebear.com, €39 p/pair.

Criostal Na Rinne’s hand-blown and hand-cut Dursey Walls from www.irishdesignshop.com, €70 each.

<p>Laura De Barra. Picture: Claire Nash</p>

Laura de Barra: Buy well and buy once for your living space

