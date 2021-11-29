Save or splurge? We choose glassware for the festive season

Glassware is one of the most useful things to buy as a gift, especially as a housewarming present.
But in addition to everyday glasses which we tend to be less careful about, buying something special to serve up a G&T or whisky creates a sense of occasion, with the bonus of it looking gorgeous in a display cabinet or on a drinks trolley.
Danish brand Ferm Living’s Ripple tumbler from www.aprilandthebear.com, €39 p/pair.
Criostal Na Rinne’s hand-blown and hand-cut Dursey Walls from www.irishdesignshop.com, €70 each.