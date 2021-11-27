Laura de Barra: Buy well and buy once for your living space

Her first book may have empowered many readers to pick up a drill for the first time, and Laura de Barra has followed it with an inspirational bible on how to revamp your home — on any budget.
The Cork native takes us by the hand in her latest book, going from room to room with hacks and tips.
“I suggest the basics you might need in the room and how to buy them well,” she says.
Laura was responsible for everything, from solving tenants’ household problems to sorting out repairs and styling interiors.
What about the great toilet lid debate?
Laura’s “most lent-out” tool is a wire and cable finder. “It’s a little device you run along the wall and it tells you when you can safely hang something,” she says.
“I think lighting can make such a massive difference to a space. Sometimes I do consultations with a tenant who says, I just hate the place, I hate the colour of the walls. You know, like they’re just super frustrated.
- ‘Decor Galore’ by Laura de Barra is €19.99; Instagram: @lauradebarra