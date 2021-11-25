Garden Digest: Ideas and online events to boost rooms outside

- The Irish Garden Plant Society hosts a tour of the garden at Hauser and Wirth, Somerset, through the seasons with Rory Dusoir via Zoom on Tuesday, December 7, from 8pm-9.30pm. The Zoom link will be forwarded to members. Rory Dusoir is a plantsman and garden designer. Having grown up in Northern Ireland, he studied Horticulture at Kew, and is currently head gardener at Stud House, Kingston upon Thames.
- A Christmas demonstration by Ger Crowley, Ballincollig, which was planned for Monday, December 6, at Westlodge, Bantry, has now been cancelled due to Covid.
- The National Botanic Gardens of Ireland hosts a free tour: Conifers and Their Allies: Evergreen Giants of the Ancient World on Wednesday, December 15, at 2pm at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland, Dublin 9. Meet living fossils and lethal killers, giants of fire and ice, and the plants that fed the dinosaurs. From the mysteries of the taiga forest, the greatest and coldest of earth’s land ecosystems, to the humble Christmas tree that graces our homes, conifers are part of all our lives in ways we may not even realise. Find out more at the Gardens this December. Tours will take place outdoors and adhere to Covid guidelines. See eventbrite.ie/d/ireland--dublin/garden to find out more
- The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland is hosting its Christmas lunch at the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire on Saturday, December 4, from 12.30pm-3pm. Three-course course lunch, €38 per person. See rhsi.ie for ticket details.