The interior design trends to watch out for this Christmas

This year, Christmas styling reaches its peak with the tallest possible trees trending.

It’s a tricky one to introduce if you don’t have the luxury of a double-height ceiling, but an eight-footer leaves room for a star or an angel, wedged under the ceiling to keep it upright.

I spotted a handsome blue spruce a few days ago, topping out at 12ft, installed by Cork Christmas Trees at Cork’s grotto of home interiors taste, Interiosity.

Nicole Reid, Interiosity’s co-owner, says, “The luxury of a big tree is going big on decorations; mini-baubles wouldn’t look right. We’ve used festoon lighting which is bigger than the usual tree lights.”

Festoon lighting is a choice we’d normally associate with summer patio life after dark, but it’s an idea to borrow for those of us tempted to a bigger tree and wanting it noticed rather than the decorations taking centre stage.

But if baubles are your thing, co-owner Caroline Breen suggests a decorating look called Blush Pink. “It’s a younger look,” she says. “We’re using pink faux flowers to fill the tree without having loads of little bits.”

Interiosity co-proprietors Nicole McGee and Caroline Breen.

It’s an approach that also adds texture, accented with hues of champagne, gold and white, and is, according to Caroline, “definitely a look for someone in touch with their feminine side.”

If themes of a winter wonderland say Christmas to you, the chalet look is a newish trend that appeals to everyone, according to Nicole. “Think about being round a firepit drinking hot chocolate,” she says. “It’s cute and cosy. There’s a feeling of being in nature with bark candles, faux fur, moss and feathers.”

Naturally, there couldn’t be a conversation about Christmas decorating without at least a nod to tradition and a look to appeal to lovers of nostalgia.

Lush gold with green wreaths and garlands, vintage cars and touches of red transport you back in time. But if you’re thinking to the future, Caroline points out some beautiful Fabergé-style egg baubles which open up, dropping a hint to Romeos out there scratching their head for a Christmas gift, that someone could put a diamond ring in it. For Christmas twinkle, the Starlight look is one which Nicole describes as glamorous, with stars and glitz but without being tacky. Featuring glass baubles, mirror effects and mercury-like ornaments, Nicole says, “It’s one to appeal to a younger person with a new home, not wanting to commit to a colour yet.”

But for many, it’s the dining table that’s important and how to make it pop with all the tablescaping skill we can muster, which will tempt our eyes up from our plates and to the height of styling.

The red and green colour-themed traditional style table.

If you don’t want to risk climbing up a ladder to suspend decorations from the ceiling, a frame to attach to the middle of the table is a fabulous alternative. “We hang foliage, baubles and tealight holders from it,” says Nicole, “and it frees up space on the table for dishes.”

Tablescaping artistry and how to tackle our linens for maximum style and impact should involve a few simple rules, according to Nicole.

“Use either a tablecloth with placemats or a runner with no placemats unless you have a very wide table. If you have a lovely table surface, just have placemats. I love a charger and then add plates as the food comes out.”

When it comes to glassware styling, Nicole continues the height theme. “I like short-stem wine glasses for casual dining, and long-stem for more formal,” she says. “I use nice glass bowls in different sizes for dessert and serving nuts and little nibbles, or to give as a gift.

The 'chalet' Christmas look.

“People are being braver with tableware even though white is popular but colour is too, like cutlery with handles in red which are just brought out for Christmas.”

With sustainability in mind, Caroline advises, “Try to incorporate last year’s decorations. Invest in good quality that will last. Forage for branches to add to faux wreaths and garlands. Pick things that dry nicely and can be used year after year. Twigs are not to be underestimated.”

After all that browsing, it’s worked up the need for a coffee pitstop at Fadó, a delicious new coffee truck temptingly sited in St Patrick’s Woollen Mills’ car park. In the spirit of Christmas themes, mine’s a tall latte.