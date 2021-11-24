Wish List: Eight great gift ideas for the festive season 

IN THE POT

This beautiful set (above) is the creation of Sarah McKenna who has been creating unique handmade Irish pottery for over 20 years in Bridge Street Studios, Dundalk. She has a range of handmade Irish ceramic products, perfect for celebrating around the table this Christmas, including this Impressed blue deco cheeseboard for €56. Also pictured is the Impressed bowl in two sizes and a serving plate, www.sarahmckenna.ie.

HEAD START

Kemon Actyva has launched four luxury Christmas gift sets, all vegan and sustainable. We're talking an eco-friendly box (which we love) and all the packaging inside is fully recyclable too.

Pictured above is the Be Bold Disciplina set, it's €38.20, if you know anyone who wants to tame, soften and control frizzy and unruly hair, this would make a great gift. The set includes a shampoo, mask and anti-frizz cream. Available in appointed Kemon salons nationwide, salons online and we spotted them on beautybag.ie.

RAISE A GLASS

A nice gift for a whiskey lover, Glendalough Distillery’s Double Barrel could fill out that Christmas stocking. Aged twice for twice the taste and packaged in a bespoke box, this award-winning single grain, craft whiskey has been flame-charred in ex-bourbon barrels and toasted in Spanish sherry casks.

It's €37 and available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O'Briens, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Carryout, Molloy’s, all good independent off licences and on the Glendalough Distillery website, www.glendaloughdistillery.com.

SINGING THE BLUES

The personalised trend is huge again this year. LaniBLO is spoiling us with new colour offerings as the range expands from six to 10 shades. We love the new Kingfisher blue, pictured below.

The hairdryer is has a 2400-watt motor, with lightweight design, and so important — an ultra-long cord. Party perfect hair — even if it's just to go dance around the living room. Add that extra special touch with the personalise option, for €114.99 or keep it standard for €99.99 at www.lanaiblo.com.

CATERPILLAR MAGIC

A friend told me about this Calming Caterpillar (below), and I just love the concept. It's a weighted soft toy with a special timer to help kids to take control of their big emotions. The calming caterpillar has been over three years in the making by the amazing team at The Irish Fairy Door company.

We all know what it feels like to be anxious, if you're child is feeling worried, the idea is that laying the caterpillar across their lap will give them a sense of grounding, and allow them to focus on the magical timer. Find out more at theirishfairydoorcompany.com.

BOX CLEVER

Any health nuts out there? A tasty hamper from Roger’s Hot Nuts in Wicklow might be an alternative to the festive sugar rush. There are two options: The ‘Big Christmas One’ has a large 1kg bag of hot nuts, 10 bags of peanuts, six Instabars, some chocolate treats and a Christmas card that can be personalised.

It sells online at €26. A smaller version costs €20. Orders are delivered within three days in Ireland by An Post, rogershotnuts.com.

WOODEN HEART

Aren't these cute? These would be adorable presents, that the person can reuse every year. Beech stars make sweet, simple decorations.

They are made by father-and-daughter woodwork company Saturday Workshop in Sandymount and are available for €32 from www.irishdesignshop.com.

FIVE-STAR LUXURY

Go for five-star luxury at home with Adare Manor's revamped online boutique. They have some seriously luxury gift options for Christmas. There's something for every budget, indulgent gifts, generous hampers, and handpicked delights, like the Adare Manor signature scent candle, preserves, Adare Manor signature scent diffuser, the signature tea, branded umbrella and the famous Adare Manor bathrobe.

This room spray is €35. All gifts can be purchased online at shop.adaremanor.com.

Bespoke hampers can be sorted out just for you on request for national and international shipping.