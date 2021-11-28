Garden Q&A: What is the best way to prune a cherry tree? 

QUESTION

I have a large cherry tree in my garden which needs pruning.

I am going to take off one very large branch with side shoots and am wondering if I need to do anything to prevent disease from getting in where the branch is cut off?

How close to the main stem should the cut be?

ANSWER

Pruning a mature tree should always be left to professionals as bad pruning can spell the end for a tree.

The branch should be removed as close to the main stem as possible protecting the branch collar and bark ridge so that the bark can callus over the cut easily.

There are products available to paint over the wound to prevent infection from getting a hold in the heartwood though I don’t use them nor would I normally recommend them.

If the pruning is done well and the cut is clean, then the tree should manage to callus over the cut itself.

It’s a bit like a plaster on a cut, is it better to use one or to let the air at it and let it heal itself?

An important point to remember is that pruning of cherries or any prunus should be done between April and July as they are less susceptible to silverleaf disease then.

