Two art sales in the frame at Whyte's and Morgan O'Driscoll

The most expensively estimated Irish artwork ever to come to auction is the leading lot at Whyte's sale of Outstanding Irish Art in Dublin next Monday evening (November 29).

An epic large-scale work by Jack B Yeats, Shouting is estimated at €1.5 million-€2 million. Painted in 1950 it was described by Hilary Pyle, author of the Yeats Catalogue Raisonne, as one of the artist's finest achievements in these late visionary paintings.