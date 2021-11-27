Two art sales in the frame at Whyte's and Morgan O'Driscoll

Des O'Sullivan checks out the auction at Whyte's in Dublin and the online sale at Morgan O'Driscoll in Skibbereen 
Shouting by Jack Butler Yeats is estimated at €1.5 million-€2 million at Whyte's.

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 06:09
Des O’Sullivan

The most expensively estimated Irish artwork ever to come to auction is the leading lot at Whyte's sale of Outstanding Irish Art in Dublin next Monday evening (November 29). 

An epic large-scale work by Jack B Yeats, Shouting is estimated at €1.5 million-€2 million. Painted in 1950 it was described by Hilary Pyle, author of the Yeats Catalogue Raisonne, as one of the artist's finest achievements in these late visionary paintings. 

With three boisterous companions, a seaman, a jockey and a ballad singer, on an open bogland it brings together diverse memories and motifs from earlier paintings and illustrations.

There is art by Dan O'Neill, Grace Henry, Percy French, Letitia Hamilton, Cecil Maguire, Patrick Collins, Louis le Brocquy, Evie Hone, Tony O'Malley and John Shinnors among the 154 lots on offer. 

Bathers by Dan O'Neill at Whyte's.
Bathers by Dan O'Neill at Whyte's.

The catalogue is online and the auction is on view at the RDS on today, tomorrow and Monday from 10am to 5pm.

Meantime bidding on Morgan O'Driscoll's current online auction of Irish art runs until next Tuesday at 6.30pm. 

The sale is on view in Skibbereen today and on Monday and Tuesday. There is art by Donald Teskey, Cecil Maguire, Yeats, Arthur Maderson, Kenneth Webb and many more.

<p>The Monkstown property after. Pictures: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography</p>

Home makeover: From retail unit to dream family living space

READ NOW

