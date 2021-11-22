Islands of Ireland: Amounting to a hill of beans in West Cork

Stack of Beans Island is just one of three in this series on which this columnist hasn’t alighted. At first glance, its imposing presence would seem to preclude a landing but ace island hopper David Walsh has of course set foot there.

The others to elude are the fiendishly difficult Little Skellig and the nearby Calf Island around which toil troubled seas. There are three others too, the imaginary Hy Brasil, St Brendan’s Isle, and Buss Island, but hope springs eternal.

David writes that the Stack of Beans “is named for its parabolic appearance. It looks like y=x squared inverted. Landing is usually easy on the northern side and climbing to the top is safe and handy. The views west take the breath away.” The quadratic function is a precise description of the Stack of Beans.

The notion of what constitutes an island again raises its head here. To many, the Stack of Beans will just be a sea stack. No one has lived or could ever have lived there. It is devoid of vegetation and any form of human markings.

To others, it most certainly is an island. Iain Miller in Co Donegal has made a career from clambering on to many of these island sea stacks and has procured names for many of them from local knowledge. So, nomenclature is a key ingredient to the island status of these geographic forms.

And, as if to propel the Stack of Beans to island status, it has earned its place by dint of literary repute.

No less than our master satirist Jonathan Swift probably wrote of the Stack of Beans, though without naming it when he travelled in the area between Glandore and Baltimore in 1723. He penned a poem in Latin entitled Carberiae Rupes which UCC’s Deep Maps has identified via Charles Smith’s History of the Ancient and Present State of the County and City of Cork as the Stack of Beans.

Swift has popped up in this column previously in reference to Skiddy’s Island just along the coast towards Castletownshend near which he stayed on his tour lasting four months.

The 25m high Stack of Beans is one of several islands in the vicinity the largest of which is Rabbit Island, with Rabbit Island East, High Island, Low Island, Adam’s Island and Eve’s Island. Just further out lie the aptly named High Island and Low Island.

The Stack of Beans was the location for a dramatic whale sighting in 1844 when a razorback whale (fin) was reported by fishermen.

“After some time they saw it had reached the shore, on which they immediately got a boat and proceeded to the island where they were greatly surprised to find this monarch of the deep safely secured in a crevice of the rocks,” reported the Southern Star.

West Cork in the last few decades has become a major international whale-watching area but as the above extract shows these mammals have been visiting our shores for a long time, though not in the same numbers.

Today, the whales are treated with much more respect than in previous eras, and this fellow did not fare too well in the end.

“The tide being falling at the time, it was clear that he had for ever bid adieu to his natural element, and that he was to be a rich prize to the poor and hard-working fishermen on this part of the coast.” Crowds arrived in a flotilla to see the plight of the cetacean for themselves where “it was deemed advisable to make a more certain capture of him, to get cables, chains and a rude kind of harpoon, and to attack this defenceless mountain.”

The whale was towed ashore, measured at 84ft 9in with a weight of 50 to 60 tonnes. A large hole was dug in the blubber and the fluke of a heavy anchor embedded in this hole.

The plan then went south as the animal began to disintegrate before it was towed out to sea and sunk.

How to get there: Kayak from Squince Harbour. Or, inquire at pier in Union Hall. Or view from a whale-watching trip with baltimoreseasafari.ie or corkwhalewatch.com

Other: Oileáin: The Irish Islands Guide, David Walsh, Pesda Press; uniqueascent.ie; Southern Star 10/12/1904; deepmapscork.ie