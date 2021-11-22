Donal Hickey: Helping our rivers recover

GETTING the co-operation of farmers and other landowners in protecting our rivers has become an essential part of the struggle to ensure clean water.

Sewage inflow and discharges from agriculture are obvious sources of pollution, but action is also needed on other fronts, such as work on riverbanks and providing fencing to keep cattle out of the water. Bank erosion can result in silt seeping into river beds and damaging spawning areas for trout and salmon.

Donal Hickey: 'Water quality in almost half of our rivers is unsatisfactory.'

Groups such as IRD Duhallow, in north Cork and the Bride Project in east Cork, have been showing the way. Work on the Upper Blackwater conservation area, for instance, involved the fencing of 30km of the riverbank, tree-planting on eroding banks and the provision of almost 90 alternative drinkers for livestock. Also under the auspices of IRD Duhallow, invasive plants such as Himalayan balsam and Japanese knotweed have been removed, or reduced, on about 100km of the riverbank. Other invasives have been treated and reduced on more than 300km of road networks which are routes to the river catchment.

The Bride Project recommends a 3m buffer strip along a riverbank to prevent runoff of slurry, fertiliser or sediment from entering the watercourse. Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, has just launched a €1m project to support vital conservation projects. Since 2016, over €5m in grants have been awarded to over 250 such projects. Eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other interested groups are invited to apply for funding under the 2022 Habitats and Conservation scheme.

Priority will be given to projects that focus on habitat rehabilitation and conservation, such as improving water quality, restoring damaged habitats and helping fish overcome physical barriers, like impassable weirs.

Examples so far include the construction of rock ramp passages to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs. The erection of fencing is helping to improve water quality by stopping livestock from entering rivers and providing them with other sources of drinking water.

Water quality in almost half of our rivers is unsatisfactory, according to the EPA, with seepage from farming activities and the inflow of sewage, some of which is untreated, continuing to be major causes of poor quality.

Mark Horton, of the Rivers Trust, described the latest EPA report as disappointing. “While it’s good that there has been a net improvement of 115 rivers, the overall picture suggests that our precious waterways are declining in health and, without doubt, the precious wildlife that depends on them,” he said.