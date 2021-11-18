Can home makeover team adapt house to suit owner?

As a little person, Mary O’Brien lives in a house that was never designed for her
Róisín Murphy and Mary O'Brien in Mary's County Wexford home.

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 11:30
Eve Kelliher

Mary O'Brien loves where she lives but the family home she inherited from her parents is not suited to her needs.

Mary is a member of the tight-knit community of Bridgetown in County Wexford and a popular member of staff at Wexford Garda Station.

The kitchen before....
As a little person, Mary’s had to adapt herself to a house that was never designed for her. 

Tall kitchen units, a deep dark airing cupboard and out-of-reach storage combine to make the house cluttered and difficult to navigate.

Mary’s home features on

Home Rescue: The Big Fix

tonight, at 9.30pm on RTÉ Two where architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn and their team come up with a solution. 

Mary O'Brien.
Róisín plans to create a bespoke kitchen, a calm and contemplative bedroom and a combined dressing room and walk-in wardrobe for Mary’s extensive collection of seasonal fashion.

Supported by her niece Roisin and her cousin Maeve, Mary turns out to be the most efficient sorter on-site.

Driven by the irrepressible country and western-fuelled optimism of Wexford’s leading Michael English fan, Róisín, Peter and the team pull out all the stops to finish on time.

The bedroom before....
Units will have to be modified, space will have to be found where none exists and the whole redesign will have to be tailored to Mary’s requirements while maintaining the character of the home she loves.

As Róisín attempts to customise the kitchen, Peter and the crew tackle the logistics of turning an inaccessible “link room” with a vast floor-to-ceiling hot press into an ergonomic, fully panelled walk-in wardrobe.

Architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn
This is no ordinary fit-out and the team soon realises that this extensive modification will take a lot more time than they expected.

  • Home Rescue: The Big Fix is on RTÉ Two on Thursdays at 9.30pm

Can home makeover team adapt house to suit owner?

