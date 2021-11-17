Wish List: We dream of murals, balm, and high-tech hair tamers

DREAM BIG

Innocent's latest campaign is all about inspiring the nation to follow its big dreams. We could all do with a bit of that. Pictured above is artist Claire Prouvost's work. Claire has captured some of the dreams from the research in her mural in Smithfield, following a 10k donation by the company to Foodcloud.

Share your big dream using #innocentbigdreams for a chance to win some goodies. The picture is by Conor McCabe Photography.

BABY BOOTY

We're excited to hear Arnotts have launched The Christmas Market, with 36 incredible Irish labels, spanning across craft and design, beauty, food, home fragrance, toys, fitness and Pitch ‘21 brands which are exclusive to the store.

This gorgeous Nancy D's Molly Box for newborns 0-6 months caught my eye. It's €49, find out more at www.arnotts.ie.

TRIED AND TESTED

We checked out a very snazzy attachment for the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, it's aimed to fight against flyaways. I have thin hair, and unless I scorch the bejaysus out of my tresses, I tend to look a bit like Old Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

It's pretty cool how the attachment works, it clicks on easily with a magnet, and it harnesses the Coanda effect, so the airflow creates a sleek finish without the use of very high heat.

It was a bit intimidating at first, I think I attached it upside down the first time, but once I got the hang of it, it's very easy to use. The Flyaway Attachment will be included within the box when buying the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, and it's also available to buy individually to fit both new and existing Supersonic machines for €39. Visit www.dyson.ie/en.

CULT CLASSIC

A hero product for this season is Trilogy’s Everything Balm. It's a super-nourishing, natural beauty balm, with their signature rosehip oil, pawpaw and echinacea. It's got so many uses — try it on top of your highlighter for a glowy finish, use it for chapped lips, to soothe itchy bites, as a nappy balm or as a massage oil. It comes in two sizes for €8.95 (18ml) and €17.95 (45ml).

Trilogy products are available from selected stores nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.

FLICKER OF HOPE

It's candle season, folks. We love these luxury candles and reed diffuser gift sets from Rathbournes. There are two fragrances available: Dublin Tea Rose, Oud and Patchouli and Cedar, Cloves and Ambergris, and they come as a gift.

The hand-poured 100% wax candles combine beeswax, rapeseed and coconut to produce a truly sustainable option while ensuring a clean, slow, perfect burn.

Yours for €90, available from this month in Brown Thomas stores nationwide, Kilkenny, Meadows and Byrne and www.Rathbornes1488.com.

ME TIME

Me Today is a New Zealand skincare and supplement brand that recently landed on our fair shores. They launched in Ireland in September and the supplement range launched this time last year, with eight-core complex products to help with everything from general wellbeing to immune function, energy, mobility and relaxation.

The range has grown to 17 supplements including high dose, targeted formulas such as B12 50, Ashwagandha 3000, and Vitamin D3 1000.

The Women's Daily Supplement is €24.99, available from pharmacies nationwide including Allcare, Life Pharmacy and Hickey’s and online at www.ie.metoday.com.

