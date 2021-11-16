Makeover turns terraced house into art deco dream home

A cocktail room, luxurious relaxation zones and plenty of storage space are among the attractions in the opulent revamp of this terraced house.

Having lived in London for several years, Daniel and Wes moved home to Ireland at the start of the pandemic and purchased their first home together.

Danny and Wes. Picture: Kip Carroll

And that residence, on Dublin’s North Strand, took centre stage in the penultimate episode of Designed For Life on RTÉ One this week.

Interior designer Arlene McIntyre’s brief was to transform this house into a relaxing space to unwind in the evening as well as to entertain friends at the weekend.

Arlene, who has working on the homes of Vogue Williams, Pippa O’Connor and Millie Mackintosh, also had the task of delivering a dream bathroom.

Because, when they moved in, Danny and Wes were literally starting from scratch.

The bathroom, before.

With no furniture or fittings, the property was a blank canvas and they were keen to put their stamp on it. “I was asked to come up with a turnkey solution for this project,” said Arlene.

This included transforming the entire ground floor into an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

Their main bathroom was also completely gutted and re-designed.

The bathroom, after. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski, 50HZ Photography

“Wes and Daniel really wanted their home to have a glamorous art-deco look yet feel inviting and luxurious,” added the interior designer.

“With this in mind, I designed a bespoke cocktail room in a rich opulent dark green with gold and brushed brass accents. This main rich dark green colour pop in the centre of the open-plan space was then fanned out into the adjoining rooms.

Before....

“This cocktail room sat in an open planned fashion between their living and dining area. Dark green complements creamy, neutral tones exquisitely.”

The interiors, after. Pictures: Piotr Zawistowski, 50HZ Photography

All sofas, tables, ottomans, bar stools, dining chairs, and armchairs were made bespoke with different fabrics and wooden tones to suit the look of each of the three different spaces. New hardwood flooring was also added to the entire ground floor space.

Before....

The entire kitchen area was re-designed and included a peninsula, bar stools and a new dining table area. “I used black and white artwork to create a monochromatic feel for the dining space,” said Arlene.

After.... Picture: Piotr Zawistowski,

The living room area was brighter in colour to distinguish it from the dark tones in the cocktail and dining area, and had added pops of colour in the form of the dark green sofa and stylish accessories. “Silk-inspired wallpaper was used in the living room for an added luxurious texture,” said Arlene.

Storage was key for the couple. “I worked hard to create specific designs for bespoke joinery that ensured all coats and shoes could be easily stored away,” said the interior designer.

As for that plush bathroom? “In the bathroom, I went for a crisp contrast of colours with deep navy chevron tiles with white carrara. Brushed brass fixtures finished off the look perfectly,” said Arlene.

Arlene McIntyre is the creative director of interiors and furniture company Ventura Design, which she founded in 2005.

She has collaborated with Trinny Woodall and also Paul Costello on his first bespoke furniture range. Her Californian heritage and the luxurious West Coast aesthetic is mirrored frequently in Arlene’s work.

In Designed For Life, she works with different sized homes, different sized budgets, different sized personalities and different design challenges to show that design is not only accessible — but can enhance how we live in our homes.

Arlene McIntyre. Picture: Kip Carroll

“We demand more from our spaces now than ever before. Light, furnishing, colour, texture can all have huge impact. When a room is both functional and beautiful, it enriches our lives,” she said.

The final of the current series will be broadcast next Tuesday, at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.