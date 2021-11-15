Home Hotlist: Build your own typewriter out of Lego

For the remote worker who has everything and is about to throw their laptop through the triple glazing, this Lego typewriter (21307) demands old-fashioned skills.
Unplug from the electronic leashes and build your own typewriter based on the original machine used by Lego CEO Ole Kirk Kristianset in the 1950s.
Play type with your hand-built collectable to the natural sounds of a real typewriter.
The brick-built centre type-bar rises each time a letter key is pressed and is linked to the carriage that moves across as you type.
There is also a platen roller that you can feed real paper into.
A ridiculous and irresistible gift for the adult Lego maniac of any age — from an expanding meditative Lego adult collection for the frazzled age we life in.
It's priced at €200, Argos.
.