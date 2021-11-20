Furniture, art and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes online sale

Antique furniture, art and collectibles including an antique cast iron cannon in use in the Roches Point area and a large collection of comics will feature at the Lynes and Lynes online auction in Carrigtwohill at 11 am next Saturday (November 27).
More than 400 lots will come under the hammer.
The silver section includes a Cork silver tablespoon by Isaac Solomon, a Georgian silver ladle by Richard Sawyer, Dublin and a heavy tray by William Egan of Cork.
Victorian pieces include a three-door Victorian secretaire, an antique couch and an oak and brass hall stand. A pair of early 19th-century porcelain plaques stamped Franz Xaver Thallmaier of Munich have an estimate of €2,000-€3,000. There is a Hornby train collection and comics from the 1950s include The Dandy, The Beano, The Rover and The Eagle. More than 30 lots of books include Evelyn Bolster's History of Cork in four volumes and correspondence between Eamon de Valera and Jenny Dowdall of Cork.
There will be interest too in a heavy cast iron water trough, a pair of old iron gates and an early plough by Pierce of Wexford. Viewing gets underway today.