Captivating Irish art in the frame at Dublin and London auctions

An important group of 17 paintings from the collection of Michael Smurfit is at the core of Sotheby's sales of Modern British and Irish Art and Irish Art online in London on Tuesday (November 23). The 17 works carry a pre-sale estimate of €1.3 million-€2 million.

Overall Sotheby's estimate that more than 70 Irish works, from the 19th century to the present day and ranging from paintings to sculpture to ceramics, will make €3 million-€4.6 million.

Sotheby's has run a global campaign in support of these sales which feature Ireland's most famous painters, Jack B. Yeats, Sir John Lavery, Sir William Orpen, Paul Henry, Louis le Brocquy and Gerard Dillon as well as contemporary artists like Jack Coulter. Most of these works have emerged from private collections and many are making their first appearance at auction.

Rowan Gillespie's Are You There? at Sotheby's.

The most expensively estimated Irish painting in the auction is a 1936 oil on canvas by Yeats entitled A Nor' Western Town (€412,000-€650,000).

From a private collection in Ireland, it was exhibited at a Yeats one-man show in London in 1936 and at the National Gallery in 1942. Two Paul Henrys, Connemara Landscape (€177,000-€236,000) and West of Ireland Landscape (€142,000-€212,000) are from a private US collection.

A Welcome and South Pacific, both by Yeats and from the Smurfit collection, are estimated respectively at €177,000-€295,000 and €236,000-€354,000.

Other highlights from Smurfit include Morning Tangier by Sir John Lavery and Image of WB Yeats by Louis le Brocquy. An oil on board by Gerard Dillon from a private collection in Northern Ireland is entitled Across from Inishlacken and estimated at €94,500-€142,000.

The online sale features a 1949 Yeats entitled The Face of Victory (€83,000-€119,000) and The Newly Married Man by Sean Keaing from 1919 (€71,000-€95,000), both from a UK collection.

The Artist's Studio by Roderic O'Conor (€95,000-142,000) and Sir William Orpen's Portrait of Grace (€59,000-€83,000) are both from the Smurfit collection.

On the contemporary side, there is a bronze by Rowan Gillespie entitled Are You There? (€47,300-€71,000) and Heaven is a Place on Earth by the Belfast artist Jack Coulter.

Both of these works were made this year.

Image of WB Yeats from the collection of Michael Smurfit at Sotheby's.

Outstanding Irish art at de Veres will come under the hammer next Tuesday evening. This is a very good sale too with the top lots by Paul Henry estimated at €200,000-€300,000 and works by Roderic O'Conor and William Orpen each estimated at €150,000-€250,000.

At Bonhams sale of Important British and Irish art at Bond Street in London on Wednesday, there are important works by William Scott, Paul Henry and John Luke. Bonhams Modern British and Irish art sale in Knightsbridge on Tuesday features a number of Irish artists too.

On November 29 Whyte's may yet steal the show this art selling season with a largescale late Yeats painting. Shouting, at €1.5 million-€2 million, is the most expensively estimated Irish artwork ever to come to auction. Morgan O'Driscoll will have an online sale on November 30 and James Adam will have a great sale on December 8.