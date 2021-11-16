Richard Collins: Robots, monkeys, reality, and disgust

Robots may soon be ubiquitous. Avatars won’t just clean the house and operate your dishwasher, they may also become virtual companions advisers and therapists. R2-D2, of Star Wars fame, and Stanley Kubrick’s HAL, provided glimpses of the future.

Creators of human-like robots, however, will have to take account of a strange quirk in human behaviour, the Uncanny Valley Effect, discovered, and named, in 1970 by Masahiro Mori, a robotics professor at Tokyo Institute of Technology.

Studying people’s reactions to human-like robots, Mori found that the more his creations resembled real persons, the more attractive people considered them. That might seem a trivial observation but, strangely, the attraction increased only up to a point. When an avatar resembles a human being closely, but is not completely convincing, the appeal ceases and turns to repulsion. When too close for comfort, human-robotic simulations become spooky. Even nausea can be triggered. Only when a robot is almost perfect does attraction to it return. If the responses of people to avatars of increasing sophistication are plotted, a sudden dip in the graph, an “uncanny valley”, emerges.

Richard Collins: 'Only when a robot is almost perfect does attraction to it return.'

Mori’s results aroused little interest when first published, but with cinematographers developing ever more realistic special effects and virtual reality researchers trying to create convincing personal companions, the mysterious valley has become a hot topic.

Scientists have been debating whether the effect is innate to the human psyche or culturally induced. Macaques at Princeton University seem to have provided an answer to this question.

“Full well the boding tremblers learned to trace the day’s disasters in his morning face,” wrote Oliver Goldsmith. The human face is a communications organ, sending out signals for others to interpret. Similarly, monkeys scrutinise the faces of their peers, determining their moods and intentions. Do they too exhibit Uncanny Valley behaviour, scientists at Princeton asked?

Researchers showed computer-generated images of monkey faces to eight captive macaques and logged the responses. Some images were good macaque likenesses, others being more ambiguous. Macaques

vocalise and smack their lips to indicate approval of something. If they dislike what is offered, they avert their eyes and become fearful.

The Princeton macaques responded positively to images of real monkey faces. They also showed interest in ones bearing relatively little resemblance to reality. However, they rejected images of “decreasingly naturalistic avatar variants”. Pictures of furless macaque heads, for example, evoked fear. Not-quite-real images were examined more often and for longer periods.

Monkeys, therefore, exhibit the Uncanny Valley response. This suggests that the effect has a biological basis and must be a product of natural selection. But why did it evolve? Various candidate explanations have been offered.

Ugliness triggers rejection of sexual advances, but something more profound is happening here. A distorted face resembles a corpse, triggering fear, but monkeys, presumably, have no notion of mortality.

More plausibly, facial distortion is often a sign of disease. The Valley Effect induces a “disgust response” discouraging contact with individuals who might carry infection. This would explain its presence both in monkeys and people.

Frankenstein was disgusted by the imperfect monster he had created. How perceptive of Mary Shelley!