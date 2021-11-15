Islands of Ireland: Building up a picture of Brick Island

Brick Island and Brown Islands lie in the north channel of Cork Harbour, just north of Great Island and its serene cathedral town of Cobh.

The duo was formerly a trio but the larger Weir Island to the west has now been totally subsumed into the adjacent land so won’t make an appearance on this page other than via this mention. Apologies Weir. Slightly to the west, past Belvelly on Great Island, is a second Brown Island which has been bisected by the N25 Cork to Rosslare road.

This column recently alighted on Lefanta Island near Cappoquin, Co Waterford, to delve into our prehistoric

origins. On the island and in its vicinity, many artefacts from the Mesolithic period were discovered by a team from UCC.

One of the other great sites from this period (12,000 to 10,000 years ago) is Cork Harbour, where considerable finds have been detected over the years. Most of these have been made near the north channel near both Brown Islands, which are situated between Fota Island and Carrigtwohill. It may be spurious to suggest a link between the Waterford site and those in Cork Harbour, but the idea appeals, especially as the distance (physical, rather than temporal) between the areas is modest.

Brick Island was associated with the nearby Belvelly Brickworks and it is not a huge leap to imagine that it was to this operation that it owes its name. Oileán na mBrící is 8m high and about 200m in length and 50m at its widest point. Archaeologists have excavated a Mesolithic midden in the centre of the island.

The mound of discarded shells was over 1m thick and about 200m in length, which indicates a considerable duration of settlement of people in the area, as well as giving clues to their diet and habits. The site has been known about since at least the 1870s when George Atkinson excavated and wrote about it. The mound was predominantly comprised of oyster shells. Also present were the shells of whelk, cockle, mussel, and others.

“Thin layers of charcoal were visible in many places” and “stone pounders varying in size”, wrote Atkinson. This indicates a sophisticated arrangement of associated dwellings for some of the first people to settle Ireland.

From an aerial view on Google Maps, Brick Island looks like a multi-cellular organism as seen under a microscope. Large square ponds are arranged in rows and a fringe of trees encircles the island.

It is tethered now, by a strip of gravel, to the mainland but was once entirely unconnected. The ponds belong to Atlantic Shellfish Limited and are used to breed oysters, continuing a tradition that began over 10,000 years ago. The Rossmore oyster ponds were developed in 1969 by David and Bridget Hugh-Jones. “We now have 22 ponds, and the aim of these ponds is to help breed the native oysters, Ostrea edulis,” says the company on its website. “These seed natives are then moved to fatten and finish in the Helford River in Cornwall.

“As each oyster was settled onto mussel shell when it starts its life, it comes with a small bit of mussel shell attached, and this is how it is easily identified.” One of the few instances that Brick Island appears in popular culture was during the Tithe Wars of the 1830s when Catholics were obliged to make payments to the coffers of the Church of Ireland. As recorded in the schools project records of Dúchas, a Jim Sheehan of Carrigtwohill “stole away” from a crowd when the police attacked and hid in a ditch.

“When he saw this soldier on a horse he fired a heavy stone at him and hit him in the head that brought him to the ground. He then made an escape and hid in the Brick Island until he heard that the soldier was killed,” said a contributor to the project.

The soldier was brought to Long Grove, Barryscourt, and was buried there. As for Sheehan, his fate isn’t recorded, but can be surmised.

In the mid-19th century, Brick Island was owned by a James Joyce of Carrigaline. A relation of the great novelist perhaps, as the family of his father, John Stanislaus, came from Fermoy.