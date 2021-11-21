Garden Q&A: Can I plant daffodil bulbs in November and after?

QUESTION

Can I plant daffodil bulbs this month in a grassy area for flowers in spring?

ANSWER

Yes, you can plant daffodils in November — in fact, they will be fine even into January, provided the bulb is firm to touch and not soft and rotten.

Simply plant the bulbs about twice the height of the bulb under the ground in amongst the grass.

Be careful not to mow the area in early spring or you will most likely take the tops off.

Species daffodil bulbs will be among the best to naturalise as many of the intensively hybridised forms won't be strong enough to compete with the grass.

Camssias, crocus, muscari and alliums can also be grown in grass areas like this for a beautiful naturalistic display though crocus and muscari will remain quite low (about 10-15cm) so may not be suitable for every area.

