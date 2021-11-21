Garden Q&A: Can I plant daffodil bulbs in November and after?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Can I plant daffodil bulbs in November and after?
Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Can I plant daffodil bulbs this month in a grassy area for flowers in spring?

ANSWER

Yes, you can plant daffodils in November — in fact, they will be fine even into January, provided the bulb is firm to touch and not soft and rotten. 

Simply plant the bulbs about twice the height of the bulb under the ground in amongst the grass. 

Be careful not to mow the area in early spring or you will most likely take the tops off. 

Species daffodil bulbs will be among the best to naturalise as many of the intensively hybridised forms won't be strong enough to compete with the grass.

Camssias, crocus, muscari and alliums can also be grown in grass areas like this for a beautiful naturalistic display though crocus and muscari will remain quite low (about 10-15cm) so may not be suitable for every area.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

More in this section

Can home makeover team adapt house to suit owner? Home makeover: 'Now there's space for dancing in the kitchen'
Makeover turns terraced house into art deco dream home Makeover turns terraced house into art deco dream home
Inside a Georgian townhouse turned interiors treasure trove Inside a Georgian townhouse turned interiors treasure trove
#Unwind
Garden Q&A: Can I plant daffodil bulbs in November and after?

Can home makeover team adapt house to suit owner?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices