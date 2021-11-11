Wish List: Great gaming and beautiful body oils

Game changers

Any gamers out there? Ikea recently launched its first series of products, above, designed specifically for those who love to play onscreen.

Designed to elevate the gaming experience and optimise gamers’ performance, the complete range includes over 30 products, including furniture and accessories. Prices range from €5 to €379, in-store and online, www.ikea.com/ie/en.

Wares for self-care

Irish wellness brand Moss of the Isles has launched a holistic and powerful collection of face and body wellness products — and here's just one of the reasons we love them: they are produced in Ireland. It's a beautiful collection, featuring an Enrich Body Cream, Quiet Bath Salts, and three body oils for €55; the muscle-stimulating Warm Body Oil, the deep cleansing Cleanse Body Oil and the stress-relieving Quiet Body Oil.

If you're into selfcare, check these out. Moss of the Isles is available exclusively through Meadows & Byrne stores nationwide. All packaging is 100% recyclable. But note —these are not suitable for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding, www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

A rolling stone gathers some paint

How cool is this? Andy Warhol's Mick Jagger. It's a screenprint on Arches Aquarelle paper, from the edition of 250 and signed by both Warhol and Jagger — swoon. Oh, and it's valued at €124,000. Double swoon.

For any Lotto winners reading, a €1.3 million collection of the best of contemporary art will form the centrepiece of art fair, Art Source, at the RDS from November 12-14, www.artsource.ie.

Celebrate Crispmas

Now, this is an advent calendar I can get excited about. Keogh’s Farm have introduced a special edition 12 Days of Crispmas full of their flavours.

It comes with a gifting tag and hiding behind each of the 12 doors are small-batch miniature 25g packs of Keogh’s, including their Roast Turkey & Secret Stuffing, and Mature Irish Cheese & Onion. Yours for €14.99 and available direct from the online Keogh’s Farm Shop, the calendar can be ordered any time up to December 17 for delivery before Christmas, www.keoghs.ie.

Cat climber

This beauty from Pet Fix gave me paws for thought (sorry). We have a three-legged cat in our house, but he still manages to reef everything in the house.

The wall-mounted cat climber from Catipilla is a 1.8m climber that's got some rather elegant design going on.

This has been created to encourage your cat to climb in the most natural way possible, providing a pathway up walls and making unique use of vertical space. It's fully recyclable and is suitable for brick, wood and plasterboard walls. €139,99 from www.petfixclub.com/store/.

Home comforts

Want to send Irish made self-care and homeware treats to friends and family abroad? The Irish Design Shop has expanded its range of gift boxes this season after starting the idea during the first lockdown in 2020. Specialising in promoting the work of some of the best designer-makers in the country, prices range from €40 to €150. Pictured here is the Home Comforts box, and includes a handblown Jerpoint glass candleholder from Co Kilkenny and four beeswax candles by Rathbornes. It can be ordered online at www.irishdesignshop.com.

Makes scents

Want a real treat? Perfumers extraordinaire Jo Malone have dropped a limited edition, Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense.

As a die-hard Lime, Basil and Mandarin gal, I didn't think I'd like this one, but it is next level divine. All warm almond and lush vanilla, yum. It comes in a limited-edition gold decor design, yours for €155 exclusively at Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Unbeelievable talent

We love this Covid Bee Hug painting by Trish Taylor Thompson, a visual artist based in Co Tipperary. You can see it and other pieces up close and personal at her exhibition at ArtD Gallery in Borrisonkane on November 21.

It's called 'Birds & Bees' and framed limited edition prints of Covid Bee Hug will available to purchase for €150 with 10% of net profits going to Breast Cancer Ireland. Find out more at www.trishtaylorthompson.com.