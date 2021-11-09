Save or Splurge: Shake things up with a winter snow globe 

Vintage themes are trending. Here are two festive snow globes to start your collection or to delight the Elf in your life 
Save or Splurge: Shake things up with a winter snow globe 
Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 17:25
Carol O’Callaghan

Vintage themes are trending large for the upcoming festive season, with little drummer boy ornaments, red, gold and green metallic baubles, and the return of a once-loved decoration, the snow globe. 

Don’t you wonder how something so cute and quintessentially Christmas ever went out of fashion? 

Start a collection for yourself or a young relative, or use it as a stocking-filler option for an adult who loves to indulge in decorating trends.

SAVE 

TK Maxx’s Polar Bear snow globe is a dinky little option with a hat and scarf-clad arctic creature bearing gifts, €9.99.

SPLURGE 

A family of deer gaze at the Bethlehem star in the Heaven Sends snow globe. €42.99 from www.littlewoods.ie.

More in this section

Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating? Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating?
Architects challenged to play part in tackling climate change Architects challenged to play part in tackling climate change
Skeleton of 16th century Mary Rose seadog called 'Hatch', the oldest in the world, goes on display, Portsmouth, Britain - 11 Mar Richard Collins: Hatch the dog had a very important job on Henry VIII's favourite ship
Colorful hipster living room with blue brick wall and yellow sofa, bohemian style

Interiors: How to spruce up an old sofa and give it a makeover

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices