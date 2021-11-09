Save or Splurge: Shake things up with a winter snow globe 

Vintage themes are trending large for the upcoming festive season, with little drummer boy ornaments, red, gold and green metallic baubles, and the return of a once-loved decoration, the snow globe.
Don’t you wonder how something so cute and quintessentially Christmas ever went out of fashion?
Start a collection for yourself or a young relative, or use it as a stocking-filler option for an adult who loves to indulge in decorating trends.
TK Maxx’s Polar Bear snow globe is a dinky little option with a hat and scarf-clad arctic creature bearing gifts, €9.99.
A family of deer gaze at the Bethlehem star in the Heaven Sends snow globe. €42.99 from www.littlewoods.ie.