How to create an on-trend nostalgic festive look at home 

Are you so enthusiastic for Christmas that the tree goes up immediately after Halloween and is taken down reluctantly in January?

Much as I love mine, I delay dragging one home trailing from the boot of the car until the second week of December when my decorations get their annual airing.

They’re a mix of family hand-me-downs, be-ribboned bells made by a creative friend, and heart-melting stars crafted at nursery school and proudly presented by little artistic pals.

But what my tree lacks in style it makes up for with nostalgia which happens to be a trending look this year.

Catherine Carton, Irish queen of homemade and upcycling, with an Instagram following on her Dainty Dress Diaries account of 85,000, shared her decorating tips with me.

Create your own

“If you can't find what you want in stores this year, gather your favourite fabrics and trims to create your very own DIY décor,” she says. “I stitched my own sequinned Christmas stockings. Much cheaper and a fun afternoon craft.”

If that sounds a bit daunting, Catherine's YouTube channel link has a step-by-step tutorial.

https://www.daintydressdiaries.com/2020/11/diy-sequin-christmas-stockings.html

The Dainty Dress Diaries approach to adding extra vitality to the Christmas tree this year is to use faux flowers for texture and two strings of lights for added sparkle.

Light it up

Getting that sparkly look can be hit or miss, but Catherine says, “The trick to getting that bright Instagramable tree is adding another set of lights. Depending on the size of your tree, two sets of lights will make it extra twinkly. While that might make some wince at the thoughts of the January electricity bill, choose lights that are LED and use a timer to save power.”

Using some sequinned fabric, Catherine Carton stitched her own Christmas stockings to hang from her fireplace.

Recycle old materials

Use what you already have is a mantra Catherine embraces. “Lots of us have clothes that don't fit, including me. 2020 has a lot to answer for,” she quips, “so use the material from old clothes to make decorations.”

Among her achievements is a string of bunting with Christmas stockings and mittens she’s made from an old skirt. There's also a a tutorial for this one, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JuGgQEPsM8

It looks so easy I’m tempted to dust off the sewing machine and have a go, although Catherine says it can be hand-sewn too.

Swap or sell

Thrift is something Catherine excels at without compromising on style, so making changes in her Christmas decorating theme doesn’t involve a big spend, especially now when there’s additional strain on our wallet.

“Consider donating, swapping or selling your second-hand décor instead of throwing away,” Catherine suggests. “Look on local social media marketplaces or buy and sell websites. The money raised will go towards buying new items.”

Shop sustainably

Award-winning interior stylist Natasha Rocca Devine cites sustainability and buying locally in her approach to decorating.

“Christmas at home will be more important than ever this year,” she says, “so always ensure you curate the theme to suit your existing interiors style, your budget, personal preferences, and add in some fun accessories for baking, board games and activities.”

A second string of lights gives added festive sparkle to the Christmas tree.

Light it up

“Create layers in eco-lighting with fairy lights with colours and dimmers, along with a fire, if possible, to allow the Christmas theme to shine,” she says.

“Choose the appropriate layers of lighting for your home, gardens, balcony and tree to allow you to save money by turning off your main lights while allowing a cosy Christmas feel at night.”

Tableware chic

At a time when tablescaping has become something of an artform, Natasha suggests investing in plates, napkins and settings to suit your personal style and budget, with the addition of a fun and festive element.

“Create a party style feel at home,” she says, “by writing your family names in pen on a crisp white luggage tag, and tie it to a small standing Christmas decoration. Quick, sleek and stylish.”

Scent serenity

With certain smells associated with the season, both culinary and from nature, according to Natasha, these are part of the final touches to bring your Christmas to life.

“Opt for an array of bespoke Irish candles with natural ingredients to light up the table and your home, she says.”

Support local

“With COVID-19 and lockdowns in continuous flux it’s important more than ever to support local businesses and ensure these businesses remain open during these delicate times,” she adds. “Whether it is online shops, boutiques or larger stores, there are so many options within Ireland to invest in Christmas gifts, cards and interiors choices, so there is no reason not to support local this year.”