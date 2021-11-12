Toy story: How to sort and store children's playthings at home

To you, it’s the dining room Saxony rug. To them, it’s the surface of Tatooine. To you, it’s the stairs and bannisters. To them it’s the perilous mountain face over a monster’s toothy lair, shaded by a stand of life-saving silver birch.
When you’re a child immersed in the hysterically exciting theatre of play, the house is an infinite stage for rich tales, textures, hiding, and ever-altering landscapes to assemble characters and props for the next chapter of an ongoing storyboard.
One of the seminal problems with toys (apart from a tot’s undeveloped sense of fair play) is your kids’ powerful relationship with the floor.
Bedrooms aside, few of us have a full-on toy room, but you might re-assign a space you’re preserving in social aspic, like a dining room or a conservatory off the kitchen/diner. In a pinch, you can close the door and move on with your day.
Deep, lidless bins with soft edges remove the potential for catching little fingers. Few hinges or grown-up drawers or trunks are completely safe.
Creating order or (clutches pearls) decluttering “friends” is a peculiarly sensitive business. If you start flinging out abandoned bits and bobs, not looked at in years, without a piece-by-piece edit by the smallies, expect infant or startling adolescent melodrama at a Hollywood level.