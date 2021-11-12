Vintage View: Let's take a look at Whitefriars Glass 

Accessible, beautiful and relatively plentiful, Whitefriars pieces have an assuring art glass look, and were snapped up by the 1960s generation exhausted by the post-war drudgery of safe front-room decorating.
Fringed lampshades, blunted art deco and cloying Victoriana regarded as classic and classy were starting to bore the bright younger things. With Britain turning away from Europe politically right now, it’s interesting to consider how close the art, crafts and design community remain across the continent — exchanging emerging ideas and exciting new techniques that still leap over national boundaries.
Coloured glass was perfect for lighting up the planes of teak furniture and back-lit on windowsills in candy colours it retains the perfection it had coming out of the moulds six decades ago. When the firm closed in 1980, many of these coveted jewels were dismissed to the €1.00 box at car-boot sales — I’m guessing because they were a hint too brutalist in look. It’s unusual to find a piece of Whitefriars completely unrecognised in a charity shop today, but as with all glass, without an identifying sticker or engraved mark, it can sneak under the eye of the in-house appraiser.
To spot a Baxter piece, look for a distinct free-form and the sort of markings you would expect to see carved on a Celtic tombstone in a melting icy, fat glass. Most are mould-blown, cased (two colours), with clear glass set over a rich, eye-watering colour. Baxter had a particular love of colour — blue and green in particular. Some of his most feted and collectable forms are as follows.