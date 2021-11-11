Makeover in Kildare home to create space for reconnections 

Can a home makeover team recover a family residence from the clutches of clutter?

Their spacious property was intended as a forever home but when Siobhan and her three children suffered the tragic loss of their beloved husband and dad, clutter started to take up more room.

The family live in a large house in Kilmeague in Co Kildare, built by Siobhan's late husband Vin.

Siobhan, Ella, Faye and Ben.

It’s been eight years since Vin passed away from leukaemia and Siobhan has never quite recovered from the grief of their loss.

As she devoted all her energy to keeping the family together, rooms in the house have become packed with clutter, as well as neglected and disorganized.

And with a space forever empty at the dinner table, the family rarely eat together and, dominating one entire room, Vin’s beloved snooker table remains covered and forlorn.

The rooms have become cluttered.

Can architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn devise a better layout plan as the family and their home feature in episode three of Home Rescue: The Big Fix this Thursday night?

Before: The house in Kilmeague, Co Kildare.

Unlike other Home Rescues, Róisín knows that this project is more about reconnection than decluttering and she devises a plan to link three rooms with new doorways, creating new space for the family to dine together.

Builder Peter Finn.

As Siobhan’s daughters Ella and Faye come to terms with their unruly collection of dolls and teddies, son Ben takes up his dad’s mantle, helping carpenter Philly create a rack for the snooker room.

Meanwhile, Róisín comes up with an innovative design for the kitchen area and an eclectic approach to seating, where no two chairs look the same.

In the end, though, this whole project is dedicated to helping Siobhan move forward and embrace the future — something she can’t do without the support of friends, family and a team determined to take as much pride in their work as the beloved husband and dad whose legacy and craftsmanship is still all around them.