Major international art on offer at Sotheby's New York

Here are dates to note in your diary and an insight into what to look out for at auctions of interest at home and abroad
'Untitled' by Alexander Calder at Sotheby's, New York.

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

Another exciting week of major international art sales in New York is in the offing. 

Next week it will be the turn of Sotheby's to shine. The landmark sale of part one of Macklowe Collection takes place next Monday (November 15). 

The first of two sales will feature 35 works ranging in date from the 1940s to art made less than a decade ago with masterworks by Alberto Giacometti, Mark Rothko, Cy Twombly and Andy Warhol. 

'Coin du bassin aux nympheas' by Claud Monet at Sotheby's, New York.
'Coin du bassin aux nympheas' by Claud Monet at Sotheby's, New York.

The second part of the collection is to be offered in May 2022.

The Modern evening auction on November 16 will be led by Claude Monet's Coin de basin aux nympheas from 1918 and Frida Kahlo's masterpiece Diego y yo (Diego and I) from 1949 which is poised to become the most valuable work of Latin American art ever sold at auction. 

Led by Yoshitomo Nara's Nice to see you Again from 1996 the Now evening auction on November 18 focuses on art created during the last 20 years. It will be followed immediately by the Contemporary evening auction led by Basquiat's Made in Japan II and Roy Lichtenstein's iconic 1983 Two Paintings; Craig.

